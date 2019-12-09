MONDAY
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has an acoustic instrument jam session on Mondays from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
TUESDAY
THURSDAY
UPCOMING EVENTS
Harbor House Breakfast with Santa will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 8 a.m. at the Forum on Ice. Tickets are $25. The Harbor House is currently looking for sponsorship for this event. For more information call 706-235-5427.
Rome’s first Christmas Beauty Pageant will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 10 a.m. at the Brewhouse on the main stage. For more information call 706-766-3769 or 706-233-3026.
The Georgia Department of Labor is hosting a job fair on Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Rome Career Center, 462 Riverside Parkway, to hire state juvenile correctional officers. Applicants should bring résumés and driver’s licenses and dress business casual. Creating an account at employgeorgia.com will expedite the interview process.
JANUARY
Rome Shakespeare Festival will be holding auditions for “Godspell” on Friday, Jan. 10, at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 11, at 11 a.m. with callbacks on Sunday, Jan. 12. Auditions will be at the studio at 233 N. Fifth Ave. Come prepared with a comedic monologue and a song from “Godspell.” Audition forms are available online at romeshakespearefestival.com or TheRAD.biz.
ONGOING EVENTS
The Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation will be hosting their event “Playtime with Santa.” the second and third weeks of December. Santa and his merry crew will visit the Thornton Center on Monday, Dec. 9, the Parker Center on Tuesday, Dec. 10, and the Anthony Center on Thursday, Dec. 12. Santa travels to the Fielder Center on Monday, Dec. 16, and the Gilbreath Center on Tuesday, Dec. 17. All of the center events run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and do not require reservations. Santa will also make a special visit to RFPRA Headquarters at One Shorter Avenue on Monday, Dec. 16, from 10 a.m. to noon. For more information, visit rfpra.com.
The Friends of the Library is offering a “Christmas Gift” Silent Auction through Dec. 14 at 4 p.m. The outside showcase features “Christmas Gift Ideas” with everything from Elvis to Mr. Rogers and Hopalong Cassidy. The inside showcases contain “Christmas for the Child in All of Us” and “History, Biography and Literature Gift Ideas.” For a complete list of items check the library website, www.rome.shrls.org/friends-of-the-library.
MLK Commission Prayer Breakfast is inviting Rome City children to be a part of their Children’s Choir for the breakfast taking place on Jan. 18. Rehearsals will be held at Metropolitan UMC Methodist Church at 700 Broad St. and will take place on Dec. 9, Dec. 16, Jan. 6 and Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. Additional scheduling for rehearsals will be announced at a later date.
Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home presents “Style with Substance: The Designs of Frankie Welch,” a temporary exhibition available with the purchase of regular admission through Feb. 29. The museum is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, contact the museum at 706-291-9494 or visit www.chieftainsmuseum.org.
Blood Assurance is in critical need of blood donations. To be eligible you must be at least 18 years old (16 or 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. To schedule an appointment visit bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 444999.
Bryant Chapel Baptist Church, 24 Shady Lane, holds a free grocery giveaway on the first Wednesday of each month. For more information call Mary McMullin at 706-295-7082.
