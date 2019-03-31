TODAY
Rome Little Theatre, 530 Broad St., presents the final showing of “Anything Goes” today. Showtime for this musical is at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $12 for children, and $14 for students and seniors and $16 for adults, and may be purchased online at RomeLittleTheatre.com, by phone at 706-295-7171 or at the ticket office.
MONDAY
Rockmart FBLA will host a 5K Color Fun Run/Walk at 8 a.m. on April 27 at Rockmart High School, 990 Cartersville Highway, Rockmart. Registration is $15 for students and $20 for adults when registering by Monday. Sign up at runsignup.com. For more information email jdover@polk.k12.ga.us.
TUESDAY
Berry College, 2277 Martha Berry Highway, will host a spring concert by the men’s and women’s choirs and the Berry Singers at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the Berry College Chapel. The event is free and open to the public.
WEDNESDAY
The Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living Access Collaborative will meet Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. at 527 Broad St. Forensic specialist Lindsay Greenwald will be presenting “ACT: At-risk Adult Crime Tactics.” Alternate format materials are available by emailing choltzclaw@nwgacil.org. For more information call 706-314-0008.
The Black Box Theatre, Shorter University, 317 Shorter Ave., will present “Into the Woods” April 3-6 at 7:30 p.m. nightly. Doors open at 7 p.m. A matinee will be presented at 2 p.m. on April 6 with doors opening at 1:30 p.m. General admission is $15, $10 for seniors and students with valid ID and free for Shorter faculty, staff and students. To reserve tickets email boxoffice@shorter.edu.
THURSDAY
The Berry College Symphony Orchestra will perform their spring concert at 7:30 p.m. April 4 in the Ford Auditorium, Berry College, 2277 Martha Berry Highway. This event is free and open to the public.
FRIDAY
The Berry Jazz Ensemble will present “The Jazz Soul of Matthew White” with trumpeter and composer Matt White at 7:30 p.m. April 5 in the Ford Auditorium, Berry College, 2277 Martha Berry Highway. White has performed with Rihanna, Bob Mintzer, Jeff Coffin, Dave Liebman and Victor Wooten and is director of jazz and commercial music at Coastal Carolina University. This event is free and open to the public.
SATURDAY
The Downtown Development Authority Business Development Committee and Heritage First Bank will present the 2019 Downtown Loft Tour on April 6 from 10 a.m. to noon. Proceeds from the tour will benefit the Ruth & Naomi Project Women’s and Children’s Shelter. Participants will have view five different properties on a guided walking tour that includes stairs. Participants must be 12 or older. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased at the Office of Downtown Development, 607 Broad St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or online at freshtix.com/events/downtown-loft-tours-2019. For more information call 706-236-4520 or email mtreglown@romega.us.
MULTIDAY EVENTS
Kiwanis Club of Rome annual art showcase for Rome and Floyd County students in grades 6-12 will be on display April 1-12 at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. Submitted art may be painting, drawing, printmaking, photography, ceramics, sculpture, metal work, graphic design, mixed media or crafts. Educational scholarships will be awarded to “Best of Show” winners grades 9-12. For rules or application forms for either contest email dgregg706@aol.com.
The Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism is seeking entries for the 2019 Georgia’s Rome Photo & Video Contest through April 7. Winning photographs will be featured in a gallery exhibition and winning videos will be featured on multiple digital platforms. Submission is free. Photographs and videos should highlight locations and experiences related to Rome. Entries may cover historic sites, outdoors, downtown Rome, events, paws permitted, food, holidays, weddings, sports and video. The public will be invited to vote from April 8-12. Submit entries online at RomeGeorgia.org/Exhibit or deliver or mail to the Rome-Floyd Welcome Center, 402 Civic Center Drive. For complete details on image and video formats, entry forms, submission guidelines and the exhibition visit RomeGeorgia.org/Exhibit or call 706-295-5576.
Vietnam veterans will be honored at 2 p.m. on April 13 at Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church, 702 Pleasant Valley Road, Silver Creek. Veterans will receive a certificate signed by Gov. Brian Kemp and GDVS Commissioner Mike Roby and a lapel pin. All veterans with service between June 1, 1954, and May 15, 1975, are eligible. To apply contact the GDVS Central Office via email bzeringue@vs.state.ga.us with DD Form 214 attached or fax your name, address and phone number and DD Form 214 to 404-656-7006. Submissions should be marked with “Silver Creek C&P.” For more information call Brian Zeringue, GDVS Director of Public Information, at 404-656-5933. The deadline to submit is April 8 at 5 p.m.
The AARP Tax-Aide Program will offer free tax assistance through April 10 on Mondays from 1-4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, and on Wednesdays from 1-4 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Volunteers are trained by AARP. Bring your most recent tax return and all necessary paperwork for this year. A photo identification of the taxpayer is required as well as Social Security cards for each person on the return. For more information call 706-234-0931.
The Friends of the Library will hold a silent auction through April 27 at 4 p.m. Offerings include books on gardening and homesteading, American art and artists and Judaism, Christianity and Islam. All items are from community donations or library discards. For a complete list of books visit rome.shrls.org/friends-of-the-library. Proceeds benefit the local library.
Paradise Garden, 200 N. Lewis St., Summerville, will host Roman James Schroeder’s solo art exhibit “Doors to Our Past” through May 4. Paradise Garden is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Entry is $15 for adults, $10 seniors and $5 for students. For more information visit paradisegardenfoundation.org.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252. To have an event listed in Roman Record as well, please send it at least 10 days in advance. Not seeing your club or meeting date? Check the Clubs & Meetings calendar every Sunday.
Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum, 24 Veterans Memorial Highway, will host From Tree to Treasure: Woodturnings by Al Christopher, an exhibition of more than 50 unique woodturnings by Berry College alumnus Al Christopher, through May 25. The exhibition will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Museum admission is $8 for adults, $7 for senior citizens and $5 for students. For more information visit berry.edu/oakhill.
The AIDS Resource Council is seeking donations for their rummage sale from now through June 7. Call 706-290-9098 to arrange for pick up or delivery of donated items. The sale will be held June 8 at Rome First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Third Ave.
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has an acoustic instrument jam session on Mondays from 6-8 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
The Boys & Girls Club, 100 Gadson St., hosts a free ballet program for children ages 5-7 facilitated by Joanne Collier every Wednesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m.
APRIL
Georgia Northwestern Technical College, 1 Maurice Culberson Drive, will hold their horticulture program’s Spring Plant Sale on April 8 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., April 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., April 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and April 11 from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Cash or check only. Annuals, perennials, vegetables, herbs, hanging baskets, blooming plants, landscape shrubs, potted geraniums and more will be available.
The Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living will host the first session of EmployABILITY, a five month course for people with disabilities seeking employment, on April 11 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Georgia Dept. of Labor office, 462 Riverside Parkway. RSVP before noon on April 9 by calling 706-314-0008 or by email at info@nwgacil.org.
The U.S. Air Force Academy Band will present ”My Country ‘Tis of Thee” on April 9 at Rome City Auditorium, 601 Broad St. Admission is free but a ticket is required. Seating will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the Rome News-Tribune office, Rome Area History Museum, Rome City Auditorium, Rome Visitors and Convention Bureau, Rome Welcome Center, WRGA, WLAQ, Truett’s Chick-fil-A, Kroger and Central Plaza Cleaners.
Across the Pond XIX will be held April 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the Forum River Center, 301 Tribune St. This Celtic gala will feature music by the Northwest Georgia Winds, dancers, bagpipers, soloists and more. Tickets are $10 each at the door or online at eventbrite.com. A $5 discount is available at the door only for students.
The Chieftains Herb and Plant Sale will be held April 13 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and and April 14 from noon to 3 p.m. in the Village Building at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The event is rain or shine. 30-plus varieties of herbs, native, heirloom plants and vegetables will be available. Credit and debit cards, checks and cash will be accepted. Floyd County Master Gardeners will be available for questions. Proceeds benefit Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home. For more information visit www.chieftainsmuseum.org or call 706-291-9494.
A Boy Scout Aviation Merit Badge clinic will be held at 8 a.m. on April 13 at Richard B. Russell Airport, 304 Russell Field Road. Parents will be able to fly along. Cost is $60 per participant. Space is limited and a reservation is required. Call Janice at 706-767-8213 or mail info@tigerflightfoundation.org.
Etowah Indian Mounds State Historic Site, 813 Indian Mound Road, Cartersville, will host Primitive Tools and Weapons Day on April 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Demonstrators will explain how to make, use and care for tools and weapons that were important for survival thousands of years ago. Entry is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors, $4 for youth and $2 for children ages 5 and younger. For more information call 770-387-3747.
The Berry College Wind Ensemble will perform at 7:30 p.m. on April 16 in the Ford Auditorium, Berry College, 2277 Martha Berry Highway. The event is free and open to the public.
Paradise Garden, 200 N. Lewis St., Summerville, will host a painting class for beginner through intermediate skill levels on April 17 from 5 until 7 p.m. Materials are included. Cost is $25 for members and Chattooga residents and $30 for nonmembers. Call 706-808-0800.
The Armuchee High School Class of 1957 will have its 62nd annual meeting at 4 p.m. on April 20 at Landmark Restaurant, 2740 Martha Berry Highway. For further information contact Lynn Woodall at 706-676-4117.
The Moon Gallery, Berry College, 2277 Martha Berry Highway, will display senior students’ work April 22-May 3. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Alzheimer’s Association will host a volunteer kickoff party for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on April 25 from 4-6:30 p.m. at Harvest Moon Café, 234 Broad St. The Alzheimer’s Association staff and volunteer event committee will be on hand to answer any questions. Appetizers will be served. Contact Dustin Mason at dvmason@alz.org or visit alz.org/walk.
The Canyon Center Amphitheatre, 4322 Little River Canyon Parkway, Fort Payne, Alabama, will host the benefit concert Canyon Rocks on April 27 at 5 p.m. Proceeds benefit environmental education. Advance tickets are $10 each for adults and $8 for students. Tickets at the door are $15. Children three and younger get in free. Call 256-845-3548 for more information.
YMCA will host Healthy Kids Day at the Forum River Center, 301 Tribune St., on April 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and will feature a variety of games and activities. For more information call 706-232-2468.
MAY
East Rome High School Classes of 1971-77 will gather May 4 from 3-7 p.m. Activities will include a picnic and live music on Broad Street. Bring food, coolers, ice, drinks, paper products, chairs and card tables. For more information call 678-654-3788.
The Women’s Information Network will host a workshop on osteoporosis on May 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Georgia Northwestern Technical College, 1 Maurice Culberson Drive. Experts in medicine, nursing, physical therapy and nutrition will provide information and local resources. For more information visit infoforwomen.org.
The Laurel District and The Rome Federated Garden Clubs will offer an Environmental School at the Rome-Floyd ECO Center, 363 Riverside Parkway, on May 15-16. The two-day school will be $80. Lunch will be included. Learn about environmental challenges and opportunities, identify the impact that humans have on the environment, discover methods of creating habitats in local surroundings and more. For more information visit romefederatedgardenclubs.com and click on the news tab.
Paradise Garden, 200 N. Lewis St., Summerville, will host Finster Fest on May 25 and 26 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily. The festival honors the Rev. Howard Finster with over 50 folk and fine artists and live blues, folk, bluegrass and gospel music. Entry is $5 per person. Children 12 and younger get in free. For more information call 706-808-0800.
JULY
Georgia Highlands College, 5441 GA-20, Cartersville, will host STEMFit “math boot camp” July 9-12. Camp costs $25. Students who take the free, in-house exemption exam offered at the end of camp will receive a refund of $20. Students must have an ACT of 22 or higher or an SAT of 550/28.5 or higher to qualify for participation. For more questions or to register email math@highlands.edu or call 678-872-8099.
OCTOBER
Registration is now open for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s to be held Oct. 19 at State Mutual Stadium, 755 Braves Blvd. Proceeds benefit Alzheimer’s care, support and research. For more information and registration visit alz.org/walk.
One Book, Many Voices and Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home, 501 Riverside Parkway, will host award-winning author Charles Frazier, author of the bestseller “Cold Mountain” and “Thirteen Moons,” choice for the 2019 One Book, Many Voices community book, on Oct. 22. For more information about One Book, Many Voices visit onebookmanyvoices.weebly.com. For more information about Chieftains Museum call 706-291-9494 or visit chieftainsmuseum.org.
