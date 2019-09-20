TODAY
Rome Shakespeare Festival presents “Hamlet,” “Two Gentlemen of Verona” (a musical) and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at the 4th Annual Shakespeare Festival on The Town Green through Sept. 29. Showtimes are at 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. To order a table visit romeshakespearefestival.com or call 706 331-1006. Blanket seating is free.
The Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway, will host a Social Dance on Friday. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. Dance Lessons are from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Dance from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Cost is $5 per person. Attire is casual. Bring an appetizer or dessert to share. Call 706-766-6842 with any questions.
SATURDAY
Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum is offering free admission on Saturday as part of the annual Smithsonian Museum Day. The Martha Berry Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and tours will be offered of the Oak Hill home at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Those wishing to attend must visit www.Smithsonian.com/museumday to download a free Museum Day ticket. One ticket is permitted per email address, and each ticket grants the ticket holder and one guest access to any participating museum on Saturday.
Rome-Floyd County NAACP Branch No. 5230 is having a Voter’s Registration Drive on Saturday at the Walmart on Redmond Circle. If you did not vote in the last election, your name might have been taken off the Registrar’s voter list. Take this opportunity to register before upcoming local elections.
The Lovejoy Soup Kitchen will be closed this Saturday, and will reopen the third Saturday in October.
The Berry College Fall Market on Saturday, will feature over 70 vendors, including Berry students and community members from all over Northwest Georgia. The market will take place in the Clara Bowl located near the Ford complex, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be free parking and entry, and children’s activities such as science experiments, face painting and a bouncy house. To see vendor highlights and learn more about the enterprises, visit the Berry College Student Enterprises’ Facebook page.
Georgia Red Clay, a Georgia Music Award nominated band, is coming to Chattooga County Saturday night with southern rock to James H. “Sloppy” Floyd State Park at 7 p.m. Bring family, friends and lawn chairs for an evening of entertainment. The Friends of Sloppy Floyd will have concessions available. $5 parking pass per vehicle or annual pass required.
Public Animal Welfare Services will hold a Pittie Party, a pit bull awareness event on Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. This artistic-themed event aims to challenge preconceived notions of pit bulls and pit bull-type breeds. This event will have a “paint-and-sip” theme. Non-alcoholic drinks will be offered to patrons, and stations about pit bulls will be set up around the facility. Patrons will have a chance to create artwork with animals in the facility. In October, the artwork created will debut at an official art-gallery theme event. This event will not be adoption-driven, but adoption fees are waived and staff will be available to process adoptions if visitors find their forever friend. For more information on this event, stay tuned to PAWS Facebook page (facebook.com/fcpaws).
North Georgia Cruisers will be holding a Car Show and Swap meet on Saturday at 40 Middle School Ave. in Summerville from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The public is invited free of charge. Cars are $20 and swap meet is $10. There will be barbecue, fish, Brunswick stew, pintos and cornbread from the Dirttown Deli. With any questions, call David Burkhalter at 706-859-8147.
The Tallatoona CAP invites the community to Family Day and the 5K/1 mile Fun Run/Walk, “Book Character Boogie” on Saturday at Ridge Ferry Park. Dress as your favorite book character and enjoy a run along the banks of the Oostanaula river. Join the Family Day celebration for games, food, entertainment and the Community Resource Fair. Proceeds will benefit programs for low income children and families in Northwest Georgia. For more information visit the agency’s website: www.tallatoonacap.org or call 770-382-5388.
The Braves Rummage Sale will be held on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parking is $5 per car and opens at 7 a.m. Breakfast, lunch, snacks, and drinks will be available for purchase. Live entertainment and music, kids can play all day on the inflatables on the front plaza. For vendors, there will be a $35 fee per 18-foot by 18-foot spot. Vendor loading is from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday. No food or drinks may be distributed or sold by vendors.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252. To have an event listed in Roman Record as well, please send it at least 10 days in advance. Not seeing your club or meeting date? The Clubs & Meetings calendar has moved to Mondays.
MULTIDAY EVENTS
Schnauzerfest Rome is hosting a two day gathering of mini, standard and giant Schnauzers on Sept. 27 and Sept. 28. It will include a “Meet, Pet and Greet” and food trucks on Friday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday will be an all day event starting with a parade that will feature more than 800 Schnauzers starting at First Avenue and Broad Street at 10 a.m. and will end at Fourth Avenue. After the parade an exhibition will be held at the Forum from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. The day will end with an “Almost Billy Joel” concert starting at 8 p.m. All events are free to the public. With any questions contact Louise Popham at 404-729-1036.
Hospitality House for Women will host the 12th annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event to raise awareness of issues related to domestic violence on Oct. 25 at noon at Rotary Plaza off Tribune Street in downtown Rome. Registration will begin at 11 a.m. on the day of the event or register now online at hospitalityhouseforwomen.org. Contact Holly Arendt at 706-424-4573 with any questions and more information.
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has an acoustic instrument jam session on Mondays from 6-8 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
The Farmer’s Market at Ridge Ferry Park will be held every Saturday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Homegrown fruits and vegetables, jams, jellies, breads, eggs and more will be available for purchase. For vendor or visitor information call Parks & Recreation at 706-291-0766.
Between the Rivers Farmer Market will be held every Saturday from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at Bridgepoint Plaza through October.
Blood Assurance is in critical need of blood donations. To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 18 years old (16 or 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids, avoid caffeine and eat a meal rich in iron prior to donating. To schedule an appointment visit bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 444999.
Georgia Legal Services Program assistance is available in the Judicial Courthouse, 3 Government Plaza, Suite 114, each second Friday from 9 a.m. to noon to assist low-income clients in a range of civil matters including TPOs, public benefits, housing, consumer issues, school suspensions and unemployment. This service is provided each month by Superior Court Clerk Barbara H. Penson and Georgia Legal Services Program. For more information call 706-291-5190.
UPCOMING
NAMI Rome invites the public to its monthly education meeting to learn about STABLE, a savings and investment program designed for people living with a disability. STABLE allows people under its program to receive money without affecting their benefits. Meeting will be from Sept. 23 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Rome First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Third Ave. For more information contact NAMI Rome at 706-232-4607.
Floyd County- Rome Chapter 95 of Disabled American Veterans will be having its monthly meeting on Sept. 23 with a free dinner starting at 5 p.m., with meeting to follow at 6 p.m. at Brookdale Senior Living Solutions, 180 Woodrow Wilson Way. All veterans are invited to attend. We discuss current changes in VA benefits and legislation in the works. Any questions call Chapter Commander Art Cook at 334-208-2736.
Rome Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. will hold a Voter’s Registration Drive at the Rome-Floyd County Library on Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in recognition of National Voter’s Registration Day. Bring someone you know who has not registered to vote.
AARP Smart Driver Class will be offered Sept. 24 at 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., at the Anthony Center, 2901 Garden Lakes Blvd. Bring a Sack Lunch. The cost is $15.00 for AARP members, $20.00 for nonmembers. Call 706-235-0094 to register.
Probe College Tour will hold a fair on Sept. 26 at Shorter University gym, 315 Shorter Ave. The Probe College Fair Tour, hosts FREE events for Georgia high students. For many, Probe is their first and best way to get information about prospective colleges. The annual series of events also gives universities the chance to recruit new students. To see a full list of participating schools and tour locations visit www.gaprobe.org or look on the event tab. www.facebook.com/GeorgiaProbe.
Applebees on Turner McCall Boulevard, will be hosting a blood drive on Saturday, Sept. 28 from Noon — 5 p.m. All donors will receive a $10 Applebee’s Offer Card, plus a “Support the Fight” black t-shirt and donors over 18 years of age will be entered to win a $250 gift card to Target. Donors can make an appointment at www.bloodassurance.org/rome, by calling 1-800-962-0628 or texting BAGIVE to 999777.
The Floyd County Master Gardeners will present a free Community Workshop on “Flower Arranging”. The workshop will be on Sept. 28, beginning at noon at Chieftains Museum on Riverside Parkway. Master Gardener Nelly Luthi will show the basics of flower arranging. For more information and to register, contact the Floyd County Extension Office at 706-295-6210. There is no registration fee for the workshop. Check out Floyd County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers on Facebook for more information about gardening in our area.
OCTOBER
Berry College Theatre Co. will have an upcoming production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee by William Finn, Rachel Sheinkin, Rebecca Feldman and Jay Reiss Directed by David Alford Oct. 1–6. Tuesday through Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m., Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. In this Tony and Drama Desk award-winning musical comedy, six quirky tweens compete for the title of county champion. The gloves come off as they spell their way through the competition, revealing their passions, dreams and struggles. Prices for students: $6, adults: $12, and seniors: $8. Contains some language unsuitable for young children. For more information email bctc@berry.edu or go to https://www.berry.edu/bctc/ website.
Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living is hosting their October meeting of “The Access Collaborative.” This lesson will be about Georgia Cares, presented by Rogena Walden, certified counselor and volunteer coordinator. The meeting will take place on Oct. 2 from 2 to 4 p.m. at 527 Broad St. Light refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact Christina Holtzclaw at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org
Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism will host “Haunted on Broad” tours on Oct. 4, 5, 11 and 12 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. nightly. Hear stories from Rome’s haunted history shared by Southern Paranormal Investigators and the Ridge and Valley Storytelling Guild. Tours will depart every 15 minutes from 701 Broad St. Participants are eligible to enter for a chance to become a guest investigator with the Southern Paranormal Investigators. The tour route includes steep slopes, uneven pavement and walking. Tours last about 90 minutes and are not recommended for children under 12. Tickets are $10 per person and are available at RomeGeorgia.org/Haunted or at Georgia’s Rome Welcome Center & Gift Shop, 402 Civic Center Drive.
A 4-session course in Carolina Shag Dance sponsored by Seven Hills Shaggers will be held beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 8, 10, 15 and 17. Lessons will take place in the 2nd floor special events room of Johnny’s New York Style Pizza. Cost $20. Pre-registration preferred. Call Steve at 706-766-6558.
Registration is now open for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s to be held Oct. 19 at State Mutual Stadium, 755 Braves Blvd. Proceeds will benefit Alzheimer’s care, support and research. For more information and registration visit alz.org/walk.
One Book, Many Voices and Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home, 501 Riverside Parkway, will host award-winning author Charles Frazier, author of the bestseller “Cold Mountain” and “Thirteen Moons,” choice for the 2019 One Book, Many Voices community book, on Oct. 22. For more information about One Book, Many Voices visit onebookmanyvoices.weebly.com. For more information about Chieftains Museum call 706-291-9494 or visit chieftainsmuseum.org.
Habitat for Humanity, Coosa Valley, will host their Hard Hats and High Heels Gala on Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. at Courtyard by Marriott Rome Riverwalk, West Third Street. The event will feature dining, music by Scott Thompson and silent and live auctions to support the building of a house for a local family of four. Black tie optional. Email habitat@habitatcoosavalley.org for ticket information or call 706-378-0030.
NOVEMBER
The Laurel District and The Rome Federated Garden Clubs will offer National Garden Club’s landscape design classes at the Rome-Floyd ECO Center, 363 Riverside Parkway, Nov. 20-21; Feb. 12-13, 2020; and April 28-29, 2020. Register at romefederatedgardenclubs.com. Go to the News tab to print a registration form. Classes last from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be taught by local landscape professionals. Each 2-day course is $100. There will be a breakfast bar, snacks and lunch each day. The 10-hour courses cover the history of landscape design and design techniques used in home and municipal settings.
Registration is open for The Festive Five, a five night event to kick off the holiday season at Mount Berry Mall. The event will be held the week of Nov. 18 and feature local choirs, musicians, dance groups and more. Performance slots are available each night and performers have until Oct. 18 to register. Registration is open and individuals or groups interested in performing can visit www.thefestivefive.com to register. For additional questions, email mallevents@hullpg.com
