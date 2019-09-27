TODAY
Schnauzerfest Rome is hosting a two day gathering of mini, standard and giant Schnauzers on Friday and Saturday. It will include a “Meet, Pet and Greet” and food trucks on Friday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday will be an all day event starting with a parade that will feature more than 800 Schnauzers starting at First Avenue and Broad Street at 10 a.m. and will end at Fourth Avenue. After the parade an exhibition will be held at the Forum from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. The day will end with an “Almost Billy Joel” concert starting at 8 p.m. All events are free to the public. With any questions contact Louise Popham at 404-729-1036.
Rome Shakespeare Festival will be held on The Town Green with “Hamlet” and “Two Gentlemen of Verona.” The plays perform 8 p.m. nightly through Sunday. Young artist performances of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at 6 p.m. precede “Two Gentlemen of Verona” performances. Kevin Allen Band precedes the “Hamlet” performances. Tables can be ordered for every performance. Blanket seating is free. For more information visit romeshakespearefestival.com or call 706-331-1006 or 706-802-2942.
SATURDAY
Gordon County Saddle Club members are gearing up to host their annual Saddle Up for St. Jude trail ride event on Saturday at Dry Creek Trails in Armuchee. Event registration begins at 9 a.m. with ride out at 10 a.m. Refreshments will be provided for participants, as well as a raffle prizes and live auction for various items. All proceeds to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. $5 fee per vehicle. Additional parking and primitive camping available at multiple sites (at no charge) just off the trailhead. For more information contact Desmond Fox at 770-548-5956 or visit the GCSC facebook page at www.facebook.com/gordoncounty.saddleclub
Applebees on Turner McCall Boulevard, will be hosting a blood drive on Saturday from Noon to 5 p.m. All donors will receive a $10 Applebee’s Offer Card, plus a “Support the Fight” black T-shirt, and donors over 18 years of age will be entered to win a $250 gift card to Target. Donors can make an appointment at www.bloodassurance.org/rome, by calling 1-800-962-0628 or texting BAGIVE to 999777.
The Floyd County Master Gardeners will present a free Community Workshop on “Flower Arranging”. The workshop will be on Saturday, beginning at noon at Chieftains Museum on Riverside Parkway. Master Gardener Nelly Luthi will show the basics of flower arranging. For more information and to register, contact the Floyd County Extension Office at 706-295-6210. There is no registration fee for the workshop. Check out Floyd County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers on Facebook for more information about gardening in our area.
The Farmer’s Market at Ridge Ferry Park will be held every Saturday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Homegrown fruits and vegetables, jams, jellies, breads, eggs and more will be available for purchase. For vendor or visitor information call Parks & Recreation at 706-291-0766.
Between the Rivers Farmer Market will be held every Saturday from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at Bridgepoint Plaza through October.
SUNDAY
Community Chapel Baptist Church, 3773 Black’s Bluff Road, will have combined worship with area churches, Sunday evening at 6 p.m. with the George Hughes Family singing. Rev. Hughes will also be preaching. For more information, call 706-291-9443.
MONDAY
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has an acoustic instrument jam session on Mondays from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
TUESDAY
WEDNESDAY
Bryant Chapel Baptist Church, 24 Shady Lane, holds a free grocery giveaway on the first Wednesday of each month. For more information, call Mary McMullin at 706-295-7082.
Berry College Theatre Co. will have an upcoming production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” by William Finn, Rachel Sheinkin, Rebecca Feldman and Jay Reiss Directed by David Alford Oct. 1 through Oct. 6. Tuesday through Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m., Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. In this Tony and Drama Desk award-winning musical comedy, six quirky tweens compete for the title of county champion. The gloves come off as they spell their way through the competition, revealing their passions, dreams and struggles. Prices for students: $6, adults: $12, and seniors: $8. Contains some language unsuitable for young children. For more information email bctc@berry.edu or go to https://www.berry.edu/bctc/ website.
THURSDAY
Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living is hosting their October meeting of “The Access Collaborative.” This lesson will be about Georgia Cares, presented by Rogena Walden, certified counselor and volunteer coordinator. The meeting will take place on Oct. 2 from 2 to 4 p.m. at 527 Broad St. Light refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact Christina Holtzclaw at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org
MULTIDAY EVENTS
Hospitality House Thrift Store Boutique, 610 Shorter Avenue,big semi annual Final Blow Out Sale. All items have been remarked with a $1 red tag on good quality ladies clothing through Oct. 5. Look for other household bargains throughout the store. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday. This non-profit store supports abused women and their children through Hospitality House for Women in-house and outreach services.
Hospitality House for Women will host the 12th annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event to raise awareness of issues related to domestic violence on Oct. 25 at noon at Rotary Plaza off Tribune Street in downtown Rome. Registration will begin at 11 a.m. on the day of the event or register now online at hospitalityhouseforwomen.org. Contact Holly Arendt at 706-424-4573 with any questions and more information.
Blood Assurance is in critical need of blood donations. To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 18 years old (16 or 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids, avoid caffeine and eat a meal rich in iron prior to donating. To schedule an appointment visit bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 444999.
Georgia Legal Services Program assistance is available in the Judicial Courthouse, 3 Government Plaza, Suite 114, each second Friday from 9 a.m. to noon to assist low-income clients in a range of civil matters including TPOs, public benefits, housing, consumer issues, school suspensions and unemployment. This service is provided each month by Superior Court Clerk Barbara H. Penson and Georgia Legal Services Program. For more information call 706-291-5190.
OCTOBER
Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism will host “Haunted on Broad” tours on Oct. 4, 5, 11 and 12 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. nightly. Hear stories from Rome’s haunted history shared by Southern Paranormal Investigators and the Ridge and Valley Storytelling Guild. Tours will depart every 15 minutes from 701 Broad St. Participants are eligible to enter for a chance to become a guest investigator with the Southern Paranormal Investigators. The tour route includes steep slopes, uneven pavement and walking. Tours last about 90 minutes and are not recommended for children under 12. Tickets are $10 per person and are available at RomeGeorgia.org/Haunted or at Georgia’s Rome Welcome Center & Gift Shop, 402 Civic Center Drive.
A 4-session course in Carolina Shag Dance sponsored by Seven Hills Shaggers will be held in the second floor special events room of Johnny’s New York Style Pizza at 6 p.m. on Oct. 8, 10, 15 and 17. Cost $20. Pre-registration preferred. Call Steve at 706-766-6558
As part of Mental Illness Awareness Week, the Rome affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) invites the community to its annual candlelight service in observance of the National Day of Prayer for Mental Illness Recovery and Understanding on Oct. 8 from 7 to 8 p.m. at Second Avenue United Methodist Church, 801 East Second Avenue. Judge Gregory Price, Floyd County Juvenile Court, will speak on the impact of mental illness and substance abuse on families in our community. Call NAMI Rome, 706-506-5010, if you would like more information.
The Northwest Georgia Council, of the Boy Scouts of America is hosting its annual Emergency Preparedness Event. Eprep is an annual event area scouts and the community. The event will be held on Oct. 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rome Home Depot. The event includes 50 plus vendors for all areas of emergency preparedness, disaster relief, first responders and public health, and includes a jaws of life demo for the kids. Every kid gets a scavenger hunt sheet. If they have collected all signatures before they leave, they get to draw for a door prize.
Cars on Broad will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12 in conjunction with Fiddlin’ Fest. Registration for the show, staged by the Armuchee Ruritan Club, will open at noon with a fee of $25 per vehicle. Judging will end at 3 p.m. and awards will be presented at 6 p.m.
The 2019 Georgia Mushroom Festival will be held Oct. 12 — 13 at Rolater Park, 13 Old Cedartown Road, Cave Spring. Tickets are available now. Visit georgiamushroomfestival.com for tickets, a full schedule of events, vendor booth space rental and more. Call 678-871-0288 for more information.
The Animal Rescue Foundation will be hosting their second annual Power Shoot on Saturday, Oct. 12. Registration will be at 8 a.m. at the Wild Life Club. Tickets are also available at Wet Petz and Sues Barber shop. Lunch will be provided. For more information call 706-802-8624 or 706-233-3543.
Registration is now open for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s to be held Oct. 19 at State Mutual Stadium, 755 Braves Blvd. Proceeds will benefit Alzheimer’s care, support and research. For more information and registration visit alz.org/walk.
TribeFest will be held Saturday, Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Armuchee High School. There will be an auction, performances by school choral groups and sales of barbecue and vendors’ wares. The Armuchee Ruritan Club and Armuchee Glenwood Education Foundation will collaborate in the staging of TribeFest.
One Book, Many Voices and Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home, 501 Riverside Parkway, will host award-winning author Charles Frazier, author of the bestseller “Cold Mountain” and “Thirteen Moons,” choice for the 2019 One Book, Many Voices community book, on Oct. 22. For more information about One Book, Many Voices visit onebookmanyvoices.weebly.com. For more information about Chieftains Museum call 706-291-9494 or visit chieftainsmuseum.org.
Habitat for Humanity, Coosa Valley, will host their Hard Hats and High Heels Gala on Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. at Courtyard by Marriott Rome Riverwalk, West Third Street. The event will feature dining, music by Scott Thompson and silent and live auctions to support the building of a house for a local family of four. Black tie optional. Email habitat@habitatcoosavalley.org for ticket information or call 706-378-0030.
NOVEMBER
Beginning Saturday, Nov. 2, Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home will present “Style with Substance: The Designs of Frankie Welch,” a temporary exhibition made possible through the support of Mohawk Industries. The exhibition will be open to the public and available with the purchase of regular admission from Nov. 2 through Feb. 29, 2020 during museum operating hours, Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on the exhibition, museum memberships, or other events in 2019, contact the museum at 706-291-9494 or visit their website at www.chieftainsmuseum.org
The Animal Rescue Foundation will be holding a “Wags, Whiskers and Wine” event on Thursday, Nov. 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rome Civic Center. Food will be catered by Flavorful Events and entertainment will be by Jason Smith. Tickets are $45 for an individual and $70 for a couple.
The Laurel District and The Rome Federated Garden Clubs will offer National Garden Club’s landscape design classes at the Rome-Floyd ECO Center, 363 Riverside Parkway, Nov. 20-21; Feb. 12-13, 2020; and April 28-29, 2020. Register at romefederatedgardenclubs.com. Go to the News tab to print a registration form. Classes last from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be taught by local landscape professionals. Each 2-day course is $100. There will be a breakfast bar, snacks and lunch each day. The 10-hour courses cover the history of landscape design and design techniques used in home and municipal settings.
Registration is open for The Festive Five, a five night event to kick off the holiday season at Mount Berry Mall. The event will be held the week of Nov. 18 and feature local choirs, musicians, dance groups and more. Performance slots are available each night and performers have until Oct. 18 to register. Registration is open and individuals or groups interested in performing can visit www.thefestivefive.com to register. For additional questions, email mallevents@hullpg.com
