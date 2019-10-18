TODAY
The Exchange Club of Rome will host Judge Jack Niedrach and Judge Billy Sparks who will speak the state of the local Judiciary Friday. The Exchange Club meets every Friday at noon at the Palladium on the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. For further information, contact Barbara Elliott at 706-506-2499.
Boofest at the Y will be held on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Grizzard Park. Advanced tickets for $7 and tickets purchased the day of are $10. Cash only. There will be games, Trick or Treat, hay rides and more. There will also be food and beverages available for purchase. Contact 706-234-2468 for more information.
The 57th annual Coin Show, sponsored by the Rome Coin Club, will be held at the Rome Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Dealer setup is at 7 a.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. on Saturday.
SATURDAY
Between the Rivers Farmer Market will be held every Saturday from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at Bridgepoint Plaza through October.
The AIDS Resource council’s annual Chili Party fundraiser is to be held on Saturday at 310 E. Third Ave. from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be live musical entertainment, several types of chili with all the toppings, libations, and assorted desserts will be served. There will also be a silent auction of artwork by local artists. A donation of $25 per person is suggested, or give what you can afford. All are invited to attend this always fun event. For more information call 706-290-9098.
The Domestic Violence Gala will be held on Saturday at the Courtyard Marriott from 7 to 10 p.m. The Gala is to help build a shelter for domestically abused women in the area. Donations can be sent to P.O. Box 5113 in Rome. Facebook page is Lips Unchained and email is lipsunchained@yahoo.com.
Registration is now open for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s to be held Saturday at State Mutual Stadium, 755 Braves Blvd. Proceeds will benefit Alzheimer’s care, support and research. For more information and registration visit alz.org/walk.
The Rome Shrine Club will host a ham and turkey shoot every Saturday through Christmas. The event will begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday. For more information contact Paul Brownlow at 706-844-3272.
Tribefest will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Armuchee High School. There will be an auction, performances by school choral groups and sales of barbecue and vendors’ wares. The Armuchee Ruritan Club and Armuchee Glenwood Education Foundation will collaborate in the staging of TribeFest.
There will be a Fellowship Luncheon for the Main High School Reunion Committee on Saturday at the Kelsey-Aycock-Burrell Center on Washington Drive from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The 40th John Wisdom Wagon Train and Billy Puryear Ride final year ends with parade on Broad Street on Saturday. The parade will begin between 3 and 3:30 p.m. The route starts at the intersection of First Avenue and Broad Street. The cowboy dance and concert featuring Scott Thompson & Friends will be at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds in Mather Payne Special Events building from 7:30 – 11 p.m. Tickets are $5 each and are available at the gate. Participants are welcome to bring chairs and the event is BYOB. To participate in the Wagon Train, proof of completing the Coggins Test must be provided to representatives of the Georgia Department of Agriculture at the entry gate. The admission fee for adults is $10, children 12 years old and under is $5. The ride begins at 8:30 a.m. and will depart from the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds. For more information about John Wisdom Wagon Train and Billy Puryear Ride call 706-295-5576.
Mount Calvary Freewill Baptist Church, 54 Baker Street in Shannon will have a benefit singing with Eddie Davenport, Roxanne Stoyles, The Spiritual Vision Trio and Craig Family on Saturday from 2 to 7 p.m. Donations will be accepted. All proceeds will help the family of Teresa Pickle. Everyone is invited to come and support this family. Hamburger and hot dog plates will be available for $7. For inquiries call 706-263-5609.
Third Saturday Cruise In will hold its Antique and Classic Vehicle Cruise-in on Saturday at the East Rome Burger King at 6 p.m. Cruise-in’s are the third Saturday of every month through October. This event is free for everyone. For more information, contact Richard at 770-324-8965.
MONDAY
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has an acoustic instrument jam session on Mondays from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
The Berry College Jazz Ensemble and the Jacksonville State University Jazz Ensemble will perform together at 7 p.m., Monday in the Moon River Room at Dark Side of the Moon. The musicians will perform classic big band tunes by Count Basie and Duke Ellington and rock tunes arranged for jazz ensemble by Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Journey. The program will end with classic Latin Jazz. This event is free and an all-ages event.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252. To have an event listed in Roman Record as well, please send it at least 10 days in advance. Not seeing your club or meeting date? The Clubs & Meetings calendar has moved to Mondays.
WEDNESDAY
The Rome African Violet Study Group will hold its annual fall violet sale on Wednesday at the Georgia’s Rome Gift Shop in the welcome center at 412 Civic Center Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
THURSDAY
Floyd County- Rome Chapter 95 of Disabled American Veterans will hold a Spirit fundraiser at Moe’s Southwest Grille, 110 Shorter Ave on Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. All guests who pay for their meal and put their receipt in the designated container at the cash register, Moe’s will donate 20% of their total bill to Disabled American Veterans Floyd County Chapter 95 to help and assist needy veterans in our local area. We would like everyone to come and bring your families and friends to help support local veterans.
Georgia Mountain Music Club will present its 35th Opry on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Center for active adults on Kingston Road. Refreshments, door prizes and great “ole time” music will be provided. No admission charge but donations will be appreciated. For more information call 706-622-2368.
MULTIDAY EVENTS
Blood Assurance is in critical need of blood donations. To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 18 years old (16 or 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids, avoid caffeine and eat a meal rich in iron prior to donating. To schedule an appointment visit bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 444999.
UPCOMING EVENTS
The DeSoto Theatre will be presenting “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” with a live shadow cast featuring actors from Rome Little Theatre’s 2015 production of “The Rocky Horror Show.” This production will take place on Oct. 25. It will begin at 8 p.m. for VIP pre-show DJ party with The Criminologist and 9 p.m. for the film with shadow cast. Rocky Horror Picture Show costumes are encouraged. Standard tickets are $13 and VIP tickets are $18 which include the film, pre-show DJ party, and and participation prop kit. For the preservation of our historic theater, no outside props, food, or drink permitted. Concessions, including adult beverages, will be available for sale. All seats are general admission. This film is Rated R. No one under 18 admitted without parent or guardian.
Hospitality House for Women will host the 12th annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event to raise awareness of issues related to domestic violence on Oct. 25 at noon at Rotary Plaza off Tribune Street in downtown Rome. Registration will begin at 11 a.m. on the day of the event or register now online at hospitalityhouseforwomen.org. Contact Holly Arendt at 706-424-4573 with any questions and more information.
Habitat for Humanity, Coosa Valley, will host their Hard Hats and High Heels Gala on Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. at Courtyard by Marriott Rome Riverwalk, West Third Street. The event will feature dining, music by Scott Thompson and silent and live auctions to support the building of a house for a local family of four. Black tie optional. Email habitat@habitatcoosavalley.org for ticket information or call 706-378-0030.
The Floyd County Master Gardeners will present a free informational community workshop, “Tree Walk Around Rome.” The program will be Oct. 31, from noon to 2 p.m. Meet at Bridge Point Plaza to start the walking tour of trees along the downtown corridor. Terry Paige, City of Rome Arborist, and Keith Mickler, Floyd County Extension Agent will speak. Call the Floyd County Extension Office, 706-295-6210, for details. Check out Floyd County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers on Facebook for more information about gardening.
NOVEMBER
The annual Everett Springs School Reunion will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, at Mount Tabor Methodist Church on Everett Springs Road. A covered dish lunch will be served at noon.
Beginning Saturday, Nov. 2, Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home will present “Style with Substance: The Designs of Frankie Welch,” a temporary exhibition made possible through the support of Mohawk Industries. The exhibition will be open to the public and available with the purchase of regular admission from Nov. 2 through Feb. 29, 2020 during museum operating hours, Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on the exhibition, museum memberships, or other events in 2019, contact the museum at 706-291-9494 or visit their website at www.chieftainsmuseum.org.
The 11th annual Strike Out Child Abuse Bowling Tournament is set for Nov. 5 at Classic Lanes Bowling in West Rome benefiting the Exchange Club Family Resource Center. Registration forms are available at www.exchangeclubfrc.org or at the Exchange Club Family Resource Center (located on the 3rd floor of the Serve Rome building at 202 East Third Avenue). Team registration fees are $250 per team (5 bowlers per team) and include two games, shoe rental and a t-shirt. Additional opportunities include lane sponsorship priced at $100, as well as a combination package, which is $300 for lane sponsorship and a team. Registrations are accepted until Nov. 4 but must be received by Oct. 22 to guarantee T-shirts. Questions can be directed to Tina Bartleson, Executive Director of the Exchange Club Family Resource Center, at 706-290-0764.
Honda & Suzuki of Rome, 2595 Shorter Ave, will be hosting their 5th Annual Toys for Tots Toy Drive, Motorcycle Ride & BBQ on Saturday, Nov. 9. Purchase BBQ plates during business hours for pick-up on Nov. 9. Motorcycle rider registration will begin at 10 a.m. Ride will leave out at 11:15 a.m. New, unwrapped toy or $10 donation will be accepted for rider registration. For more information, follow the Facebook Event or call 706-232-2624.
The Animal Rescue Foundation will be holding a “Wags, Whiskers and Wine” event on Thursday, Nov. 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rome Civic Center. Food will be catered by Flavorful Events and entertainment will be by Jason Smith. Tickets are $45 for an individual and $70 for a couple.
Registration is open for The Festive Five, a five night event to kick off the holiday season at Mount Berry Mall. The event will be held the week of Nov. 18 and feature local choirs, musicians, dance groups and more. Performance slots are available each night and performers have until Oct. 18 to register. Registration is open and individuals or groups interested in performing can visit www.thefestivefive.com to register. For additional questions, email mallevents@hullpg.com
The Laurel District and The Rome Federated Garden Clubs will offer National Garden Club’s landscape design classes at the Rome-Floyd ECO Center, 363 Riverside Parkway, Nov. 20 through 21; Feb. 12-13, 2020; and April 28-29, 2020. Register at romefederatedgardenclubs.com. Go to the News tab to print a registration form. Classes last from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be taught by local landscape professionals. Each 2-day course is $100. There will be a breakfast bar, snacks and lunch each day. The 10-hour courses cover the history of landscape design and design techniques used in home and municipal settings.
The Coosa River Basin Initiative annual Fish Fry is scheduled for Nov. 23 at First United Methodist church in downtown Rome from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be live music, a catfish dinner plate and corn hole. Tickets are $10 for an adult and $7 for a “small fry” plate.
