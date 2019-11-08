TODAY
Margaret Gayler “Christmas in November” Homemakers Bazaar will be held on Friday, Nov. 8, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will take place at the Rome Civic Center. There will be handmade craft items and home baked and canned foods. There’s free admission and hourly door prizes. For more information, contact Jane Howell at 706-512-0716.
Single Friends dance and cake walk with DJ Ken Hughes will be held on Friday, Nov. 8, from 7 to 10 p.m. Admission is $7. Couples are welcome. For more information, call 706-378-0371.
Georgia Legal Services Program assistance will be available in the Judicial Courthouse located at 3 Government Plaza, Suite 114 on Friday, Nov. 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to assist low-income clients in a range of civil matters including TPOs, public benefits, housing, consumer issues, school suspensions and unemployment. This service is provided on the second Friday of each month by Superior Court Clerk Barbara H. Penson and Georgia Legal Services Program. For more information about the legal assistance call 706-291-5190.
SATURDAY
American Legion Post 52 will hold an Auxiliary Community Yard and Bake Sale at 1205 Calhoun Ave. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 8 a.m. Barbecue plates and Brunswick stew will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be $10 a plate, which includes barbecue pork, baked beans, coleslaw, a pickle and a coke or sprite. Brunswick stew will be sold $4 a cup, $6 for a pint, $10 for a quart or $35 for a gallon. Barbecue is $10 a pound. Proceeds fund food boxes for the holidays, local scholarships, and help veterans and their families in need.
The Rome Floyd NAACP’s annual Soul Food Dinner will be Saturday, Nov. 9, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. A portion of the proceeds benefit the nonprofit’s community projects. Tickets are $12 at the door or from any member. Dine-in or carry out. For more information call 706-204-6112.
Honda & Suzuki of Rome, 2595 Shorter Ave, will be hosting their fifth annual Toys for Tots Toy Drive, Motorcycle Ride & BBQ on Saturday, Nov. 9. Purchase barbecue plates during business hours for pick-up on Nov. 9. Motorcycle rider registration will begin at 10 a.m. Ride will leave out at 11:15 a.m. New, unwrapped toy or $10 donation will be accepted for rider registration. For more information, follow the Facebook Event or call 706-232-2624.
Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum will debut a new campus tour series at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9. The first tour will be a walking tour of The Boys Industrial School locations. It’s about a mile in length over uneven terrain. The remaining tours are scheduled for 2020 and the specific dates will be announced in January for visits to the original campus structures built for The Martha Berry School for Girls, the mountain campus schools and Berry College’s main campus. Admission is $5 for adults; $2 for non-Berry students; and free for Berry students, faculty, staff and alumni. Refreshments will be provided. Space for the tours is limited. To pre-register, email oakhill@berry.edu or call 706-368-6776.
Dykes Creek Baptist Church, 46 Dykes Creek Church Road, will be holding their second annual Crafts for Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be handmade crafts, baked goods, kids activities and blue grass music.
SUNDAY
St. Mary’s Catholic School, 401 E. Seventh St., will be holding an Admissions Open House on Sunday, Nov. 10, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the school. Drop in and tour the school, meet the teachers and learn about tuition assistance opportunities. St. Mary’s Catholic School welcomes children of all faiths. For more information, call 706-234-4953, ext. 204.
MONDAY
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has an acoustic instrument jam session on Mondays from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252. To have an event listed in Roman Record as well, please send it at least 10 days in advance. Not seeing your club or meeting date? The Clubs & Meetings calendar has moved to Mondays.
TUESDAY
The Floyd County Master Gardeners is hosting a free informational community workshop, “Tree Walk Around Rome.” The program will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 12 from noon to 2 p.m. Meet at Bridge Point Plaza to start the walking tour of trees along the downtown corridor. Terry Paige, City of Rome Arborist, and Keith Mickler, Floyd County Extension Agent will speak. Call the Floyd County Extension Office, 706-295-6210, for details. Check out Floyd County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers on Facebook for more information about gardening.
Inaugural Yappy Hour will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 4 until 6 p.m. at the Schoals Ferry Dog Park. Bring a chair and a bowl, and join the friends of the dog park to win prizes.
MULTIDAY EVENTS
Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home presents “Style with Substance: The Designs of Frankie Welch,” a temporary exhibition made possible through the support of Mohawk Industries. The exhibition is open to the public and available with the purchase of regular admission through Feb. 29 during museum operating hours, Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on the exhibition, museum memberships, or other events in 2019, contact the museum at 706-291-9494 or visit their website at www.chieftainsmuseum.org.
Blood Assurance is in critical need of blood donations. To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 18 years old (16 or 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids, avoid caffeine and eat a meal rich in iron prior to donating. To schedule an appointment visit bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 444999.
Claims assistance is available at the Rome Kroger on Turner McCall Blvd every second and fourth Tuesday of the month hosted by Floyd County- Rome Chapter 95 of Disabled American Veterans. They also meet at the at Rome library on the first and third Tuesdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. to help veterans with their claims with the Veterans Administration. If another date and time is needed, call Art Cook at 334-208-2736 to set up an appointment. On the first and third Saturdays of the month, the group will be at the Goodwill Career Center at 154 Hicks Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“A celebration of the life and artwork of Barbara Walden” exhibit will be held through Nov. 14 at the Charles Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Paintings will be for sale on Monday evenings until 8 p.m.
UPCOMING EVENTS
The Animal Rescue Foundation will be holding a “Wags, Whiskers and Wine” event on Thursday, Nov. 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rome Civic Center. Food will be catered by Flavorful Events and entertainment will be by Jason Smith. Tickets are $45 for an individual and $70 for a couple.
The Clock Tower Jazz Ensemble performs jazz greats and a tribute to Nat King Cole’s 100th birthday on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m. in the Rome City Auditorium. This is a ticketed event.
The Laurel District and The Rome Federated Garden Clubs will offer National Garden Club’s landscape design classes at the Rome-Floyd ECO Center, 363 Riverside Parkway, Nov. 20 through 21; Feb. 12-13, 2020; and April 28-29, 2020. Register at romefederatedgardenclubs.com. Go to the News tab to print a registration form. Classes last from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be taught by local landscape professionals. Each 2-day course is $100. There will be a breakfast bar, snacks and lunch each day. The 10-hour courses cover the history of landscape design and design techniques used in home and municipal settings.
DECEMBER
There will be a family show featuring The Grinch and Holiday Cabaret hosted by the Rome City Auditorium on Dec. 5 at 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. All seats are $5. There will be limited seating, call for reservations. Also, on Dec. 16, the production of “There’s no place like Rome for the holidays” will be put on by the Northwest GA Winds and Montessori School of Rome at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Rome’s first Christmas Beauty Pageant will be held on Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. at the Brewhouse on the main stage. For more information, call 706-766-3769 or 706-233-3026.
JANUARY
Rome Shakespeare Festival will be holding auditions for Godspell on Friday, Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 11 at 11 a.m. with callbacks on Sunday, Jan. 12. Auditions will be held at the Rome Shakespeare Festival Studio at 233 N 5th Avenue. Come prepared with a comedic monologue and a song from Godspell. Audition forms available online at romeshakespearefestival.com or TheRAD.biz.
