TODAY
The City of Rome will host a ribbon cutting for Rome City Auditorium’s new digital projection theater system on Friday at 10 a.m. with a free, public viewing of “The Longest Day.” The movie was selected to honor the 75th anniversary of D-Day, which resulted in the Allied liberation of Western Europe from Nazi Germany’s control. For questions contact Facilities Manager Wendy Reid at 706-236-4416 or wreid@romega.us.
SATURDAY
The Floyd County Master Gardeners will present the workshop ”Stepping Stones for Your Garden” on Saturday at noon at Chieftains Museum, 501 Riverside Parkway. Master Gardener Nelly Luthi and Floyd County Extension Agent Keith Mickler will demonstrate how to make your own personalized stepping stones for your garden. Registration and a $10 supply fee are required. The class will be limited to the first 20 to register. Call the Floyd County Extension Office at 706-295-6210 to sign up and receive information about the workshop. Floyd County Extension Master Gardeners on Facebook for more interesting information about gardening in our area.
The 45th annual Cave Spring Arts Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at Rolater Park, 13 Old Cedartown Road, Cave Spring. Admission is $5. Children ages 12 and younger get in free.
The Main High School Class of 1961 will have their annual luncheon on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Red Lobster, 700 Shorter Ave. Call Martha Price Davis at 706-295-4768 to confirm your reservation.
MULTIDAY EVENTS
Three local organizations are requesting donations of bottled water during the month of June to help members of the community who are in need. For more information on how to donate, call The Davis Shelters at 706-512-1152, Living Proof Recovery at 706-204-8710 or The Salvation Army at 706-291-4745.
The AIDS Resource Council is seeking donations for its rummage sale from now through June 7. Call 706-290-9098 to arrange for pick up or delivery of donated items. The sale will be held June 8 at Rome First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Third Ave.
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office will hold their second annual Building Unity in the Community golf tournament on June 14 at 8:30 a.m. at Stonebridge Golf Club, 585 Stonebridge Drive. The tournament will be a four-person team scramble, shotgun start. Fees are $100 each or $400 per team and includes greens fee, cart, range balls, lunch and beverages. Proceeds benefit the department’s Sheriff’s Santa program. Register now by calling Mechelle at 706-291-4111 ext. 8812 or email cliattm@floydcountyga.org.
Chambers Street 4 Kids! will host their ninth annual Father’s Day community block party on June 15 from 4 to 9 p.m. at 107 Chambers St. The event will include food, non-alcoholic drinks, music and a water slide. Bring a chair. No drugs or alcohol allowed. Donations for the event are being accepted now at 107 Chambers St. Checks should be made out to Chambers St. 4 Kids. For more information call Patricia Bootsy Cooper at 706-331-0621, Jerry Cooper at 706-331-8971 or Geno Creamer at 706-676-3549.
Tickets are now available for the 100 Black Men of Rome-Northwest Georgia’s 25th anniversary gala on June 29 at the Forum River Center, 301 Tribune St. Social hour will begin at 7 p.m. with the program from 8 to 10 p.m. and grand party featuring saxophonist Mike Philips from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tickets are $100 each and include dinner and admission. Proceeds benefit the group’s outreach and education programs including mentoring, health and wellness, foundation camp, education, robotics and economic empowerment. For more information, sponsorships or tickets visit 100bmor.org/gala.html or contact Rayford Horne at 678-231-5361 or James Lee at 706-936-6159.
The Armuchee Ruritan Club will hold a car show as part of “Patriotic Party in the Park” on July 3 at Ridge Ferry Park, 363 Riverside Parkway. Registration is open now. Register by mail at 251 Technology Parkway, Rome, Georgia 30165 or online at armucheeruritan.org. Day of registration will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Registration is $25 per vehicle. Awards will be presented at 6 p.m. The first 50 entries will receive dash plaques. A 50/50 raffle will be held and door prizes will be presented. Music and fireworks will follow. For more information call Lewis Evans at 706-802-8130, visit armucheeruritan.org or rfpra.com/events.
The Friends of the Library are holding their summer silent auction featuring children’s classics and favorites through July 6 at 4 p.m. All items are community donations or library discards. For a complete list of offerings visit www.rome.shrls.org/friends-of-the-library. Proceeds benefit the library.
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has an acoustic instrument jam session on Mondays from 6-8 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
The Farmer’s Market at Ridge Ferry Park will be held every Saturday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Homegrown fruits and vegetables, jams, jellies, breads, eggs and more will be available for purchase. For vendor or visitor information call Parks & Recreation at 706-291-0766.
Between the Rivers Farmer Market will be held every Saturday from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at Bridgepoint Plaza through October.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252. To have an event listed in Roman Record as well, please send it at least 10 days in advance. Not seeing your club or meeting date? Check the Clubs & Meetings calendar every Sunday.
Blood Assurance is in critical need of blood donations. To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 18 years old (16 or 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids, avoid caffeine and eat a meal rich in iron prior to donating. To schedule an appointment visit bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 444999.
UPCOMING
The Ridge & Storytelling Guild will host their third annual YoungTales summer shows June 10 and 24 and July 15 from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Coosa Room, Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. Admission is free. Children kindergarten through eighth grade will hear tales from members of the YoungTales Storytelling Club as well as professional storytellers. For more information email info@bigfibbers.com.
The Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, will host a free children’s story time on June 12 at 2 p.m. as part of Bee City USA Pollinator Month. For more information visit facebook.com/beecityusaromega or contact Emma Wells at 706-236-4456 or ewells@romega.us.
The Rome Chapter of The Compassionate Friends will meet June 13 at 7 p.m. at Redmond Regional Medical Center, 501 Redmond Road. This is a support group for those who have lost a child, grandchild or sibling, no matter the age. Take the elevator at the Outpatient entrance to the lower level. For more information call call DeeAnn at 706-936-9021 or Sandra at 706-506-6108.
The Johnny Agan Chapter 15 Traveling Men Masonic Motorcycle Riding Club will host the 10th annual Johnny Agan Memorial Bike Ride on June 15. The ride will begin at Cherokee Lodge, 2934 Alabama Highway, at 11 a.m. Registration begins at 9 a.m. Entry is $25 per bike. Extra T-shirts will be $10 each. Proceeds benefit charity. For more information call Doyle Cagle at 770-548-6108.
Rome Symphony Orchestra and Maestro Jefrey Sean Dokken will present ”Harry Potter Suite” by John Williams on June 15 at 7 p.m. at The Cove, Darlington School, 1014 Cave Springs Road. Costumes encouraged. Bring chairs, food and drinks. Tables are available for $30 to $50 depending on size of your party. For table reservations call 706-291-7967. For more information or tickets visit romesymphony.org.
Armuchee High School Class of 1964 will have their 55th class reunion June 15 at 6 to 10 p.m. at Red Lobster, 700 Shorter Ave. Dress is casual. Call Louise Miller at 706-234-1589 or Wilma Hopper at 706-857-6071 to RSVP for seat count.
The Rome Shrine Club will host their second annual car show on June 15 in the General Electric parking lot, 1389 Redmond Circle. Registration will be from 8 to 11 a.m. with awards at 2 p.m. Awards will be given for the top 25 vehicles plus people’s choice and Best in Show. Net proceeds benefit local charities. For early registration or more information call Mack Godfrey at 706-252-4076 or Tony Warren at 706-252-5734.
Rome Little Theatre will hold auditions for “Mamma Mia!” June 17 and 18 at 6 p.m. at the DeSoto Theatre, 530 Broad St. The show will run Sept. 13-22. Roles are available for males and females ages 13 and older. Complete audition information is available at romelittletheatre.com.
The Rome Floyd E.C.O. Center, 363 Riverside Parkway, will host Pollinator Sip and Paint on June 19 at 7 p.m. For more information visit facebook.com/beecityusaromega or contact Emma Wells at 706-236-4456 or ewells@romega.us.
The fourth annual Cloudland 5K Fun Run, Barbecue and Yard Sale will be held July 6 at Cloudland Community Park, 224 Gadsden Ave., Cloudland. Registration is $25 before June 20 and $30 afterwards. Runners and bikers will receive a T-shirt and goody bag. Bikers must wear a helmet. Day of registration begins at 6 a.m. with run at 7:30 a.m. The yard sale will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Barbecue plates with pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw and drink will be $5 each. Note all times are Eastern. Proceeds benefit maintenance and upgrades of Cloudland Community Park. Visit cloudlandcommunity.wixsite.com/park for more information.
Compassionate Paws will hold three pet partner information and meet and greet sessions in June: June 8 at the Cedartown Library, 245 East Ave., Cedartown, from 10 a.m. to noon; June 22 at the Rockmart Library, 316 N. Piedmont Ave., Building 201, Rockmart, from 1 to 3 p.m.; and June 29 at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Learn how to become a pet partner and provide services in surrounding counties including pet therapy services and animal-assisted activities. Certified pet teams visit hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living facilities, participate in the Read With Me program at local schools, which helps with reading skills by allowing students to read to pets, and attend local colleges at exam time. For more information call Jan Greene at 706-766-7727.
The Rome/Floyd County Unit of the NAACP host their annual Freedom Fund Banquet on June 22 at 6:30 p.m. at Rome First United Methodist Church Wilder Center, 203 E. Third Ave. The theme of the banquet will be “Preserving the Legacy, Envisioning the Future.” Robyn A. Crittenden, commissioner of the State of Georgia Department of Human Services, will be the guest speaker. Tickets are $40 each for adults and $20 each for children ages 12 and younger. Purchase tickets from NAACP members or at Kroger, 1476 Turner McCall Blvd.
Bee Fest will be held June 22 from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at the Between the Rivers Farmers Market at Bridgepoint Plaza. For more information visit facebook.com/beecityusaromega or contact Emma Wells at 706-236-4456 or ewells@romega.us.
Rome Police Department, Richard B. Russell Airport and Fear This Inc. will provide driver’s training for teenagers on June 22 and Nov. 23. Students will learn skills to avoid panicking in a roadway crisis. For more information visit tvoc.ws for registration or call Woodrow Gaines at 770-823-7823.
Blood Assurance will host their third annual community-wide blood drive. Heroes Unified will be held June 25 from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Floyd County Law Enforcement Center, 5 Government Plaza, and the Floyd County Jail, 2526 New Calhoun Highway. Schedule a donation appointment at bloodassurance.org/Law, bloodassurance.org/floydjail or by texting BAGIVE to 444999. Donors must be 18 (16 or 17 years old with parental consent), weigh at least 110 lbs. and be in good general health. For more information visit bloodassurance.org.
Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home, 501 Riverside Parkway, and the Rome Area Council for the Arts will host the Warriors of AniKituhwa performing June 29 at 6 p.m. at Ridge Ferry Park, 363 Riverside Parkway. The award-winning dance group from North Carolina will conduct cultural demonstrations and perform traditional Cherokee dances. Tickets are $10 per person with a $25 family cap and will be sold in advance at Chieftains Museum and at the gate. The event is rain or shine. For more information visit chieftainsmuseum.org or call 706-291-9494.
JULY
Georgia Highlands College, 5441 GA-20, Cartersville, will host STEMFit Math Boot Camp July 9-12. Camp costs $25. Students who take the free, in-house exemption exam offered at the end of camp will receive a refund of $20. Students must have an ACT of 22 or higher or an SAT of 550/28.5 or higher to qualify for participation. For more questions or to register email math@highlands.edu or call 678-872-8099.
Earthworks Pottery, 718 E. Second Ave., will hold a pottery camp for 7- to 12-year-olds in two sessions, July 16 to 19 and July 22 to 25, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. daily. Cost is $200 per session and limited to ten students. For more information email jcanalis@aol.com.
OCTOBER
Registration is now open for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s to be held Oct. 19 at State Mutual Stadium, 755 Braves Blvd. Proceeds will benefit Alzheimer’s care, support and research. For more information and registration visit alz.org/walk.
One Book, Many Voices and Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home, 501 Riverside Parkway, will host award-winning author Charles Frazier, author of the bestseller “Cold Mountain” and “Thirteen Moons,” choice for the 2019 One Book, Many Voices community book, on Oct. 22. For more information about One Book, Many Voices visit onebookmanyvoices.weebly.com. For more information about Chieftains Museum call 706-291-9494 or visit chieftainsmuseum.org.
