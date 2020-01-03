MONDAY
A Time to Tell: Hosted by the Ridge & Valley Storytelling Guild; a time for adult storytelling. Come share a story or come listen to others tell their story. The January theme will be “beginnings or first time.” Monday, Jan. 6, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Sara Hightower Library. For more information email TerrellShaw@me.com
TUESDAY
The Georgia Department of Labor is partnering with GCP Applied Technology to host a job fair on Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Rome Career Center, 462 Riverside Parkway,to hire day and night knitting operators and tapeline operators. Job seekers may visit employgeorgia.com to create an account to expedite the interview process. Applicants are encouraged to bring their resumes, and driver’s licenses. Dress is business casual.
FRIDAY
Rome Shakespeare Festival will be holding auditions for “Godspell” on Friday, Jan. 10, at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 11, at 11 a.m. with callbacks on Sunday, Jan. 12. Auditions will be at the studio at 233 N. Fifth Ave. Come prepared with a comedic monologue and a song from “Godspell.” Audition forms are available online at romeshakespearefestival.com or TheRAD.biz.
UPCOMING EVENTS
The Georgia Department of Corrections will be hosting a hiring event at the Goodwill Career Center, 154 Hicks Drive, on Tuesday, Jan. 14, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees should dress for their interview but bring athletic attire for the physical fitness test. Also bring copies of your driver’s license, birth certificate, Social Security card, high school diploma or GED transcript, SAT/ACT/Compass/Asset/Accuplacer scores and POST profile if applicable. A State of Georgia application is available online at www.GDCJobs.com.
ONGOING EVENTS
Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home presents “Style with Substance: The Designs of Frankie Welch,” a temporary exhibition available with the purchase of regular admission through Feb. 29. The museum is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, contact the museum at 706-291-9494 or visit www.chieftainsmuseum.org.
Blood Assurance is in critical need of blood donations. To be eligible you must be at least 18 years old (16 or 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. To schedule an appointment visit bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 444999.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252. To have an event listed in Roman Record as well, please send it at least 10 days in advance. Not seeing your club or meeting date? Check the Clubs & Meetings calendar every Sunday.