SATURDAY
The Rome-Floyd Recycling Center will host a Household Hazardous Waste and an Electronics Recycling Event on Jan. 18 at 412 Lavender Drive in West Rome. The event, for Rome-Floyd County residents only, will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 706-291-5266 for an appointment. Items typically collected at these events include liquids like used motor oil, paint, herbicides and pesticides along with computers, televisions, recorders and most any peripheral-type electronic equipment like printers and keyboards.
The MLK, Jr. Commission annual prayer breakfast will be held on Jan. 18 at 8:30 a.m. at the Lovejoy Life Center. The Rev. Robert Brown will be the guest speaker. There will also be a performance by the MLK Jr. Community Children’s Choir. Contact Valarie or Van at 706-204-4474 or 706-235-4174 to purchase tickets. Table prices for seven people are $95. Individual tickets sold at Kroger are $15.
SUNDAY
Garden Lakes Baptist Church will be holding an ecumenical service at 5 p.m. with Rev. Timothy McDonald delivering the keynote and the MLK Jr. Community Choir will be giving a performance.
TUESDAY
The Rome Tea Party will host its Lunch Bunch forum on Tuesday, Jan. 21, in conjunction with the Conservative Coalition composed of the RTP, the FCRP, FCRW, RYRs, Women for Trump and Bikers for Trump. It will feature the three announced sheriff candidates and include a segment of question and answers. It will be held at Fuddruckers, 595 Riverside Parkway, from noon to 1 p.m. Arrive early to order from the menu. Contact Mike Morton, 706-346-3400 for more information.
THURSDAY
Connecting Families is hosting a free G.O.O.D. Get Out Of Debt workshop with financial advisor Wayne Norton on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. For more information call 770-796-0167.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252. To have an event listed in Roman Record as well, please send it at least 10 days in advance. Not seeing your club or meeting date? The Clubs & Meetings calendar has moved to Mondays.
FRIDAY
A new Beginner Line Dance Class will start on Friday, Jan. 24, from 10 to 11 a.m. (10 to 12 week class) at the Charles C. Parker Senior Adult Center on Kingston Highway. Instructor is Lois Roberts. Cost is $2. All ages are invited. Advanced Beginners to follow from 11 to 11:45 a.m., Improver from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Class will not be held Jan. 17 due to the room being occupied. For more information contact Roberts, 706-235-2885, or the Center, 706-766-1511.
UPCOMING
Rome City Schools will have a Recruitment Fair on Jan. 25 from 9 a.m. to noon at Rome High School, 1000 Veterans Memorial Highway.
The Rome Braves will hold their 18th annual Hot Stove Gathering at the Forum River Center in Downtown Rome on Monday, Jan. 27, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The event benefits the Atlanta Braves Foundation along with Armuchee High School Baseball this year and features appearances from current and former Rome Braves and Atlanta Braves representatives. Tickets may be purchased online at RomeBraves.com, by phone at 706-378-5144 or at the Rome Braves Box Office, open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event includes an all-you-can-eat ballpark fare dinner and a cash bar.
Saint Mary’s Catholic School, 401 E. Seventh St., will host an admissions open house for prospective students and their parents on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 6 p.m. Children will be able to participate in some STREAM activities — Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Arts and Math. The school welcomes children of all faiths and denominations, from Pre-K through eighth grade. For more information, please contact Christa Jackson at 706-234-4953 or cjackson@smsrome.org.
Pam Walker, a Rome News-Tribune columnist, will be signing copies of her new book, “People, Places, and Memories of Rome,” on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Dogwood Books, 240 Broad St.
Rome Area History Museum is hosting several events in February. On Thursday, Feb. 6, family elder Floyd Clown Sr. and author William Matson will discuss and sign their book, “Crazy Horse and Lakota Warrior’s Life and Legacy” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. On Sunday, Feb. 9, the museum will join other area museums and historic sites by offering free admission and entry from noon to 4 p.m. On Thursday, Feb. 27, a “Lunch and Learn” at noon celebrates the contribution of black baseball to American history. Lunch will be catered by Doug’s Deli. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at: RomeGeorgia.org/LunchandLearn.
Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home will host a free event with regular admission on Sunday, Feb. 9, from 2 to 4 p.m. “Tea With Frankie” will combine tea and cookies with the temporary exhibit “Style With Substance: The Designs of Frankie Welch.” The selection of her work places particular emphasis on her connections with Georgia, the Rome community and Native American history. The exhibit runs through Feb. 29. For more information, call 706-291-9494 or visit the website at www.chieftainsmuseum.org.
The Floyd County Republican Party will hold its mass precinct meeting Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. at the Charles Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. They will elect delegates and alternates to the Floyd County Republican Party County Convention, which will be held on March 21 at 10 a.m. at the Charles Parker Senior Center. All Floyd County registered voters who concur with the principles of the Republican Party are invited to attend.
ONGOING
Western Promenaders Square Dance Club is hosting an introduction to western-style square dance. Free Square Dance lessons will be held Jan. 18 and Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. Singles and couples are welcome. The Western Promenaders clubhouse is at 327 Woods Road. For further information call 706-409-2311 or 770-547-8535.
Pre-K Registration for Rome City Schools will be held from Monday, Jan. 27, through Friday, Feb. 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Anna K. Davie, Elm Street, Main, West Central and West End Elementary Schools.
Blood Assurance is in critical need of blood donations. To be eligible you must be at least 18 years old (16 or 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. To schedule an appointment visit bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 444999.
