NEW YEARS EVE
Greater Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 445 East 14th St., will have Watch Night Services on Tuesday, Dec. 31 beginning at 10:30 p.m. Join us as we bring in the new year with song, testimony, and praise.
Holsey Sinai CME Church, 1233 Martin Luther King Blvd., will host their annual watch night program on Tuesday, Dec. 31. Breakfast will be served at 9 p.m. followed by the Worship Service at 10 p.m.
Lovejoy Baptist Church, 436 Branham Ave., will hold our annual Watch Night Service on New Year’s Eve, on Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 10 p.m to midnight.
Glory Tabernacle, 300 Watson St., will hold a New Years Eve service at 8 p.m. Bring your music group and friends for a night of praise.
The Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway, will host a New Year’s Eve Dance on Tuesday, Dec. 31. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. Dancing from 9 p.m. until midnight. Cost is $15 per person. Attire is dressy. Bring an appetizer and/or dessert to share. Ham, turkey breast, rolls, condiments and soda will be provided. Call 706-766-6842 with any questions.
NEW YEARS DAY
Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation is holding a First Day Hike on Wednesday, Jan. 1, from 10 a.m. to noon at Lock & Dam Park, 181 Lock & Dam Road. Cost is $5 for the interactive 2-mile hike along the Coosa River and the Coosa River Nature Preserve that wraps up with hot chocolate in the Trading Post. Call 706-291-0785 for details.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Rome Shakespeare Festival will be holding auditions for “Godspell” on Friday, Jan. 10, at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 11, at 11 a.m. with callbacks on Sunday, Jan. 12. Auditions will be at the studio at 233 N. Fifth Ave. Come prepared with a comedic monologue and a song from “Godspell.” Audition forms are available online at romeshakespearefestival.com or TheRAD.biz.
Western Promenaders Square Dance Club is hosting an introduction to western-style square dance. Free Square Dance lessons will be held the first three Saturday nights in January. Jan. 11, Jan. 18 and Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. Singles and couples are welcome. The Western Promenaders clubhouse is at 327 Woods Road. For further information call 706-409-2311 or 770-547-8535.
The Georgia Department of Corrections will be hosting a hiring event at the Goodwill Career Center, 154 Hicks Drive, on Tuesday, Jan. 14, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees should dress for their interview but bring athletic attire for the physical fitness test. Also bring copies of your driver’s license, birth certificate, Social Security card, high school diploma or GED transcript, SAT/ACT/Compass/Asset/Accuplacer scores and POST profile if applicable. A State of Georgia application is available online at www.GDCJobs.com.
ONGOING EVENTS
Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home presents “Style with Substance: The Designs of Frankie Welch,” a temporary exhibition available with the purchase of regular admission through Feb. 29. The museum is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about the exhibition, contact the museum at 706-291-9494 or visit www.chieftainsmuseum.org.
Blood Assurance is in critical need of blood donations. To be eligible to donate you must be at least 18 years old (16 or 17 years old with parental consent), must weigh 110 pounds or more and must be in good health. To schedule an appointment visit bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 444999.
