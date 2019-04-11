TODAY
Georgia Northwestern Technical College, 1 Maurice Culberson Drive, hosts the horticulture program’s Spring Plant Sale today from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Cash or check only. Annuals, perennials, vegetables, herbs, hanging baskets, blooming plants, landscape shrubs, potted geraniums and more will be available.
Hospitality House Thrift Store Boutique, 610 Shorter Ave., holds their Final Blowout Sale through Saturday. All items have a $1 red tag or a $2 blue tag. The store is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. All sales benefit Hospitality House for Women.
The Rome Chapter of The Compassionate Friends meets today at 7 p.m. at Redmond Regional Medical Center, 501 Redmond Road. This is a support group for those who have lost a child, grandchild or sibling, no matter the age. Take the elevator at outpatient entrance to the lower level. Call DeeAnn at 706-936-9021 or Sandra at 706-506-6108 with any questions.
The Watters District Council for Historical Preservation meets today at noon in the Shannon Scout Cabin, 40 Minshew Road. Speaker Mac Eubanks will address growing up in a small, mid-century community. Visit wattersdistrictcouncil.org for more information.
The National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees meets at the Landmark Restaurant, 2740 Martha Berry Highway, today from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. All active and retired federal employees living in the Rome and Northwest Georgia area are cordially invited to attend the meeting. For additional information contact Duke Borchardt at 706-232-1986.
Berry College, 2277 Martha Berry Highway, will host Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Adrian Matejka for a poetry reading at 7:30 p.m. today in the Berry College Chapel. Matejka teaches at Indiana University and serves as a Poet Laureate of the State of Indiana. Berry College students Avery James and Kathleen Minor will also read poetry during the event. The reading is free and open to the public.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252. To have an event listed in Roman Record as well, please send it at least 10 days in advance. Not seeing your club or meeting date? Check the Clubs & Meetings calendar every Sunday.
FRIDAY
Georgia Legal Services Program assistance will be available Friday from 9 a.m. to noon in the Judicial Courthouse, 3 Government Plaza, Suite 114. Assistance will be available to low-income clients in a range of civil matters, including TPOs, public benefits, housing, consumer issues, school suspensions and unemployment. This service is provided on the second Friday of each month by Superior Court Clerk Barbara H. Penson and Georgia Legal Services Program. For more information call 706-291-5190.
The 2019 Rome Art Coterie Walking Art Tour will be held May 4 to June 11. A “Meet the Artists” event will be held June 1 at Farrell’s Frames and Design, 116 Broad St. A $150 first place prize will be awarded to one artist for the Out and About in Rome competition. Designate one entry featuring some aspect of Rome or Floyd County for consideration. The deadline for submissions will be April 12. Submit up to 10 photos of art at RomeArtCoterieGA@gmail.com with the artist’s name and email contact. There is a submission fee of $10 for non-members while coterie members may submit at no cost. A special membership is available for $12.50. For more information call Clare at 706-295-5107 or Mo at 706-512-2061.
Shorter Symphonic Winds will present their spring concert Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Brookes Chapel, Shorter University, 317 Shorter Ave. The concert will feature works by Ticheli, Erickson and Boysen Jr. conducted by Duane Warfield and guest conductor Dustin Burgess. John Reams will be clarinet soloist.
Single Friends will host a dance and cakewalk on Friday from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Charles Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Couples welcome. Entry is $7 each.
Kiwanis Club of Rome annual art showcase for Rome and Floyd County students in grades 6-12 will be on display through Friday at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. Submitted art may be painting, drawing, printmaking, photography, ceramics, sculpture, metal work, graphic design, mixed media or crafts. Educational scholarships will be awarded to “Best of Show” winners grades 9-12. For rules or application forms for either contest email dgregg706@aol.com.
SATURDAY
PAWS, 99 North Ave., will host an Easter egg hunt on Saturday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Bring a basket. An award will be given for the best Easter hat and there will be Easter bunny pictures and balloons.
Vietnam veterans will be honored at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church, 702 Pleasant Valley Road, Silver Creek. Veterans who have registered will receive a certificate signed by Gov. Brian Kemp and GDVS Commissioner Mike Roby, and a lapel pin. For more information call Brian Zeringue, GDVS Director of Public Information, at 404-656-5933.
Berry College, 2277 Martha Berry Highway, will host the Berry Enterprise Program Spring Market on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Angus beef, homespun yarn, homemade dog treats, European baked goods will be for sale. Activities for children include a bounce house, Easter bunny, science experiments and face painting. There will be live music and Angus hamburger plates. For more information visit facebook.com/berrycollegestudententerprises.
Old School Cruisers will host a cruise-in on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Entry is free for all cars, motorcycles and trucks. Donations will be accepted to benefit the American Legion Post 5 Honor Guard. The event will include food and a 50/50 drawing. For more information call Howard Cothran at 706-676-4462.
Lynn Walker Gendusa, a regular Rome News-Tribune columnist and author of “it’s all WRITE with me!” will have a book signing at Dogwood Books at 240 Broad St. on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m.
Student Veterans of America will present Military Family Fun Day at Georgia Highlands College, 3175 Cedartown Highway, on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Activities will include a military band, bingo, door prizes, games, free food and more. Admission is free and open to the public.
Across the Pond XIX will be held Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Forum River Center, 301 Tribune St. This Celtic gala will feature music by the Northwest Georgia Winds, dancers, bagpipers, soloists and more. Tickets are $10 each at the door or online at eventbrite.com. A $5 discount is available at the door only for students.
The Chieftains Herb and Plant Sale will be held Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. in the Village Building at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The event will be held rain or shine, with 30-plus varieties of herbs, native heirloom plants and vegetables available. Credit and debit cards, checks and cash will be accepted. Floyd County Master Gardeners will be available for questions. Proceeds will benefit Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home. For more information visit www.chieftainsmuseum.org or call 706-291-9494.
A Boy Scout Aviation Merit Badge clinic will be held at 8 a.m. on Saturday at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport, 304 Russell Field Road. Parents will be able to fly along. The cost is $60 per participant. Space is limited and a reservation is required. Call Janice at 706-767-8213 or mail info@tigerflightfoundation.org.
Etowah Indian Mounds State Historic Site, 813 Indian Mound Road, Cartersville, will host Primitive Tools and Weapons Day on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Demonstrators will explain how to make, use and care for tools and weapons that were important for survival thousands of years ago. Entry is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors, $4 for youth and $2 for children ages 5 and younger. For more information call 770-387-3747.
MULTIDAY EVENTS
Berry College Theatre Company will present ”Dogfight,” a musical set during the Vietnam era, Tuesday through April 14 at 7:30 p.m. nightly. A 2 p.m. performance will be given April 14. The show contains strong language and mature themes. Admission is $12 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for students. Visit berry.edu/bctc-tickets for tickets. For more information call 706-236-2263.
The Friends of the Library will hold a silent auction through April 27 at 4 p.m. Offerings include books on gardening and homesteading, American art and artists, and Judaism, Christianity and Islam. All items are from community donations or library discards. For a complete list of books visit rome.shrls.org/friends-of-the-library. Proceeds benefit the local library.
Blood Assurance is in critical need of blood donations. To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 18 years old (16 or 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids, avoid caffeine and eat a meal rich in iron prior to donating. To schedule an appointment visit bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text ‘BAGIVE’ to 444999.
Paradise Garden, 200 N. Lewis St., Summerville, will host Roman James Schroeder’s solo art exhibit “Doors to Our Past” through May 4. Paradise Garden is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Entry is $15 for adults, $10 seniors and $5 for students. For more information visit paradisegardenfoundation.org.
Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum, 24 Veterans Memorial Highway, will host From Tree to Treasure: Woodturnings by Al Christopher, an exhibition of more than 50 unique woodturnings by Berry College alumnus Al Christopher, through May 25. The exhibition will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Museum admission is $8 for adults, $7 for senior citizens and $5 for students. For more information visit berry.edu/oakhill.
The AIDS Resource Council is seeking donations for its rummage sale from now through June 7. Call 706-290-9098 to arrange for pick up or delivery of donated items. The sale will be held June 8 at Rome First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Third Ave.
Registration is now open for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s to be held Oct. 19 at State Mutual Stadium, 755 Braves Blvd. Proceeds will benefit Alzheimer’s care, support and research. For more information and registration visit alz.org/walk.
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has an acoustic instrument jam session on Mondays from 6-8 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
The Boys & Girls Club, 100 Gadson St., hosts a free ballet program for children ages 5-7 facilitated by Joanne Collier every Wednesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m.
APRIL 15-30
The Floyd County Landlord Association will meet April 15 at Schroeder’s New Deli, 3268 Martha Berry Highway, Armuchee. “Eat and greet” starts at 5:30 p.m. All real estate investors or professionals, landlords or those interested in investing are invited. For additional information call 706-766-3853 or find us on Facebook.
The Exchange Club is hosting Lunch & Learn classes this April. The April 15 class is “What is your Parenting Style?” At the April 22 class learn how to “Access your Parent Superpower!” And on April 29 learn “Problem Solving and Decision Making the Nurturing Way.” The classes meet at the YMCA, 810 E. Second Ave. at noon. Please let the YMCA know if you plan to attend by calling 706-232-2468.
The Berry College Wind Ensemble will perform at 7:30 p.m. on April 16 in the Ford Auditorium, Berry College, 2277 Martha Berry Highway. The event is free and open to the public.
Georgia Northwestern Technical College will hold a Job Fair for GNTC students, graduates, potential students and members of the community on April 17. The job fair will be open to GNTC students and graduates from 9 a.m. to noon and open to the public from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. The job fair will be held at the Conference Center in Building H on GNTC’s Floyd County Campus in Rome. For more information contact Career Services via email at careerservices@gntc.edu.
Paradise Garden, 200 N. Lewis St., Summerville, will host a painting class for beginner through intermediate skill levels on April 17 from 5 until 7 p.m. Materials are included. Cost is $25 for members and Chattooga residents and $30 for nonmembers. Call 706-808-0800.
Autism Walk 2019 will be held on April 20. There is no cost to participate but you must register. Registration will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Town Green in front of the Forum River Center. Shirts for the walk will be sold during registration. The walk will start at 11 a.m. on Broad Street and will end at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. Food will be served along with other activities from noon to 2 p.m. at St. Peter’s. Participants are asked to wear blue shirts or you may purchase one of the shirts sold at registration for $15. All proceeds will benefit this cause. To become a sponsor or for more information call James Middleton at 706-853-1233.
The Armuchee High School Class of 1957 will have its 62nd annual meeting at 4 p.m. on April 20 at Landmark Restaurant, 2740 Martha Berry Highway. For further information contact Lynn Woodall at 706-676-4117.
Harbin Clinic will host Walk with a Doc with Dr. Amar Singh and Dr. Poonam Singh on April 20 at 9 a.m. The walk will be 2 miles down the Kingfisher Trail starting at Bridgepoint Plaza. Wear comfortable shoes. Visit Harbin Clinic’s website, Facebook, Instagram or Twitter pages for updates.
The Moon Gallery, Berry College, 2277 Martha Berry Highway, will display senior students’ work April 22-May 3. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Alzheimer’s Association will host a volunteer kickoff party for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on April 25 from 4-6:30 p.m. at Harvest Moon Café, 234 Broad St. The Alzheimer’s Association staff and volunteer event committee will be on hand to answer any questions. Appetizers will be served. Contact Dustin Mason at dvmason@alz.org or visit alz.org/walk.
Rome Symphony Orchestra and Rome Youth Symphony Orchestra will present The Carnival of the Animals featuring Maestro Jeffrey Sean Dokken on April 27 at Rome City Auditorium, 601 Broad St., at 1 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information call 706-291-7967.
Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) will hold their ”Woof Woof Arf” car and truck show on April 27 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, 2448 Shorter Ave. Early registration is $20 and includes a T-shirt. Registration the day of show is $25. All registrants will receive a gift. Trophies will be awarded top 10, best of show and people’s choice and there will be door prizes and a 50/50 drawing. Registration is from 8 to 10 a.m. All proceeds benefit ARF. For more information call Sue at 706-233-3543 or Randy at 706-767-6019. A rain date is set for May 4.
The Canyon Center Amphitheatre, 4322 Little River Canyon Parkway, Fort Payne, Alabama, will host the benefit concert Canyon Rocks on April 27 at 5 p.m. Proceeds will benefit environmental education. Advance tickets are $10 each for adults and $8 for students. Tickets at the door will cost $15. Children 3 and younger get in free. Call 256-845-3548 for more information.
The YMCA will host Healthy Kids Day at the Forum River Center, 301 Tribune St., on April 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and will feature a variety of games and activities. For more information call 706-232-2468.
MAY
East Rome High School Classes of 1971-77 will gather May 4 from 3-7 p.m. Activities will include a picnic and live music on Broad Street. Bring food, coolers, ice, drinks, paper products, chairs and card tables. For more information call 678-654-3788.
The Women’s Information Network will host a workshop on osteoporosis on May 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Georgia Northwestern Technical College, 1 Maurice Culberson Drive. Experts in medicine, nursing, physical therapy and nutrition will provide information and local resources. For more information visit infoforwomen.org.
The Laurel District and The Rome Federated Garden Clubs will offer an Environmental School at the Rome-Floyd ECO Center, 363 Riverside Parkway, on May 15-16. The two-day school will be $80. Lunch will be included. Learn about environmental challenges and opportunities, identify the impact that humans have on the environment, discover methods of creating habitats in local surroundings and more. For more information visit romefederatedgardenclubs.com and click on the news tab.
The Northwest Georgia Regional Commission’s Area Agency on Aging will meet at 10 a.m. on May 21 at Thornton Recreation Center, 102 N. Floyd Park Road. The meeting is open to the public.
Paradise Garden, 200 N. Lewis St., Summerville, will host Finster Fest on May 25 and 26 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily. The festival honors the Rev. Howard Finster with over 50 folk and fine artists and live blues, folk, bluegrass and gospel music. Entry is $5 per person. Children 12 and younger get in free. For more information call 706-808-0800.
JUNE
Rome Police Department, Richard B. Russell Airport and Fear This Inc. will provide driver’s training for teenagers on June 22 and Nov. 23. Students will learn skills to avoid panicking in a roadway crisis. For more information visit tvoc.ws for registration or call Woodrow Gaines at 770-823-7823.
JULY
Georgia Highlands College, 5441 GA-20, Cartersville, will host STEMFit “math boot camp” July 9-12. Camp costs $25. Students who take the free, in-house exemption exam offered at the end of camp will receive a refund of $20. Students must have an ACT of 22 or higher or an SAT of 550/28.5 or higher to qualify for participation. For more questions or to register email math@highlands.edu or call 678-872-8099.
OCTOBER
One Book, Many Voices and Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home, 501 Riverside Parkway, will host award-winning author Charles Frazier, author of the bestseller “Cold Mountain” and “Thirteen Moons,” choice for the 2019 One Book, Many Voices community book, on Oct. 22. For more information about One Book, Many Voices visit onebookmanyvoices.weebly.com. For more information about Chieftains Museum call 706-291-9494 or visit chieftainsmuseum.org.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252. To have an event listed in Roman Record as well, please send it at least 10 days in advance. Not seeing your club or meeting date? Check the Clubs & Meetings calendar every Sunday.