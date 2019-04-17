TODAY
City of Rome Solid Waste Collection is closed today.
The Floyd County Board of Commissioners will meet at FM Global Emergency Response Consultants, 3940 Morton Bend Road, today at 9 a.m. for their spring planning session. The meeting is open to the public.
The Rome Shakespeare Festival will hold auditions at Heritage Hall, 415 E. Third Ave., from 5:30 to 9 p.m. today for “Hamlet,” “The Comedy of Errors” and “The Importance of Being Earnest.” Young actors will be auditioned for a fairy tale from “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” For more information call 706-802-2942 or email info@romeshakespearefestival.com.
The Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation 2019 Major League Baseball Jr. Home Run Derby scheduled for today at 6 p.m. has been postponed until May 1 and will be moved from Alto Park to Darlington Baseball Complex, 1014 Cave Spring Road. Boys and girls are divided into 12U and 14U divisions and will have the chance to advance through three levels of competition. Winners from both age divisions will advance to the regional level. All participants must bring a copy of their birth certificate and have their parent or guardian fill out a registration and waiver form prior to the start of the competition. Contact Adam Mull at mulla@floydcountyga.org or call 706-291-0766 with any questions.
Georgia Northwestern Technical College will hold a job fair for GNTC students, graduates, potential students and members of the community today. The job fair will be open to GNTC students and graduates from 9 a.m. to noon and open to the public from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. The job fair will be held at the Conference Center in Building H on GNTC’s Floyd County Campus in Rome. For more information contact Career Services via email at careerservices@gntc.edu.
Georgia Highlands College, 3175 Cedartown Highway, will host a career and job fair today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Employers from across Northwest Georgia will be available to discuss full-time, part-time and internship positions. Attendees can prepare for their job search with resume help, mock interviews and onsite resume creation and printing.
Paradise Garden, 200 N. Lewis St., Summerville, will host a painting class for beginner through intermediate skill levels today from 5 until 7 p.m. Materials are included. Cost is $25 for members and Chattooga residents and $30 for nonmembers. Call 706-808-0800.
THURSDAY
The 2013 and 2017 SPLOST Committees will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Rome-Floyd Recycling Center, 412 Lavender Drive. The meeting is open to the public.
The Seven Hills Shaggers dance club will meet Thursday from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in the Red Room at Johnny’s New York Style Pizza, 233 Broad St. Guests and visitors welcome.
GE Retirees Fellowship Club will meet at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Landmark Restaurant, 2740 Martha Berry Highway. There will be a business meeting to announce survey results. GE Retirees, their spouses and guests are invited.
MULTIDAY EVENTS
The Rome Christian Counseling and Education Ministries will host the Rome Area Prayer Breakfast on May 2 from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m. at the Forum River Center, 301 Tribune St. Author and speaker John O’Leary will deliver the keynote address. Admission is free but a ticket is required. For more details contact Donna Chadwick at 706-295-1409 or romeprayerbreakfast@gmail.com. Tickets are available until April 25 at Bert Brooks Tire, Dogwood Books, Doug’s Deli Downtown, Duffy’s Deli, Haven Health Clinic, sweetFrog, Truett’s Chick-fil-A and Winslette Pharmacy.
The Friends of the Library will hold a silent auction through April 27 at 4 p.m. Offerings include books on gardening and homesteading, American art and artists, and Judaism, Christianity and Islam. All items are from community donations or library discards. For a complete list of books visit rome.shrls.org/friends-of-the-library. Proceeds benefit the local library.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252. To have an event listed in Roman Record as well, please send it at least 10 days in advance. Not seeing your club or meeting date? Check the Clubs & Meetings calendar every Sunday.
Blood Assurance is in critical need of blood donations. To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 18 years old (16 or 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids, avoid caffeine and eat a meal rich in iron prior to donating. To schedule an appointment visit bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text ‘BAGIVE’ to 444999.
Paradise Garden, 200 N. Lewis St., Summerville, will host Roman James Schroeder’s solo art exhibit “Doors to Our Past “ through May 4. Paradise Garden is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Entry is $15 for adults, $10 seniors and $5 for students. For more information visit paradisegardenfoundation.org.
Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum, 24 Veterans Memorial Highway, will host From Tree to Treasure: Woodturnings by Al Christopher, an exhibition of more than 50 unique woodturnings by Berry College alumnus Al Christopher, through May 25. The exhibition will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Museum admission is $8 for adults, $7 for senior citizens and $5 for students. For more information visit berry.edu/oakhill.
The AIDS Resource Council is seeking donations for its rummage sale from now through June 7. Call 706-290-9098 to arrange for pick up or delivery of donated items. The sale will be held June 8 at Rome First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Third Ave.
Registration is now open for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s to be held Oct. 19 at State Mutual Stadium, 755 Braves Blvd. Proceeds will benefit Alzheimer’s care, support and research. For more information and registration visit alz.org/walk.
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has an acoustic instrument jam session on Mondays from 6-8 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
The Boys & Girls Club, 100 Gadson St., hosts a free ballet program for children ages 5-7 facilitated by Joanne Collier every Wednesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m.
APRIL 18-30
The Rome Colored Main High School Reunion Committee will meet April 20 at 1 p.m. at the Kelsey-Aycock-Burrell Center, 41 Washington Drive. All members are asked to attend. New members welcome.
The Armuchee High School Class of 1957 will have its 62nd annual meeting at 4 p.m. on April 20 at Landmark Restaurant, 2740 Martha Berry Highway. For further information contact Lynn Woodall at 706-676-4117.
Harbin Clinic will host Walk with a Doc with Dr. Amar Singh and Dr. Poonam Singh on April 20 at 9 a.m. The walk will be 2 miles down the Kingfisher Trail starting at Bridgepoint Plaza. Wear comfortable shoes. Visit Harbin Clinic’s website, Facebook, Instagram or Twitter pages for updates.
The Third Saturday Cruise-In will hold its antique and classic vehicle cruise-in April 20 at 6 p.m. at the East Rome Burger King, 1323 Turner McCall Blvd. Admission is free. Cruise-in’s are held the third Saturday of every month. For more information call Richard at 770-324-8965.
The Moon Gallery, Berry College, 2277 Martha Berry Highway, will display senior students’ work April 22-May 3. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Exchange Club is hosting Lunch & Learn classes this April. At the April 22 class learn how to “Access your Parent Superpower! “ And on April 29 learn “Problem Solving and Decision Making the Nurturing Way. “ The classes meet at the YMCA, 810 E. Second Ave. at noon. Please let the YMCA know if you plan to attend by calling 706-232-2468.
The Alzheimer’s Association will host a volunteer kickoff party for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on April 25 from 4-6:30 p.m. at Harvest Moon Café, 234 Broad St. The Alzheimer’s Association staff and volunteer event committee will be on hand to answer any questions. Appetizers will be served. Contact Dustin Mason at dvmason@alz.org or visit alz.org/walk.
Rome Symphony Orchestra and Rome Youth Symphony Orchestra will present The Carnival of the Animals featuring Maestro Jeffrey Sean Dokken on April 27 at Rome City Auditorium, 601 Broad St., at 1 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information call 706-291-7967.
Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) will hold their Woof Woof ARF car and truck show on April 27 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, 2448 Shorter Ave. Early registration is $20 and includes a T-shirt. Registration the day of show is $25. All registrants will receive a gift. Trophies will be awarded for top 10, best of show and people’s choice and there will be door prizes and a 50/50 drawing. Registration is from 8 to 10 a.m. All proceeds benefit ARF. For more information call Sue at 706-233-3543 or Randy at 706-767-6019. A rain date is set for May 4.
The Canyon Center Amphitheatre, 4322 Little River Canyon Parkway, Fort Payne, Alabama, will host the benefit concert Canyon Rocks on April 27 at 5 p.m. Proceeds will benefit environmental education. Advance tickets are $10 each for adults and $8 for students. Tickets at the door will cost $15. Children 3 and younger get in free. Call 256-845-3548 for more information.
The YMCA will host Healthy Kids Day at the Forum River Center, 301 Tribune St., on April 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and will feature a variety of games and activities. For more information call 706-232-2468.
MAY
The Mackey Lodge 120 F.&A.M., 8 Craven St., Cave Spring, will hold their annual barbeque pork fundraiser May 3 and 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Cost is $8 per plate.
The 2019 East Rome High School Band Alumni reunion will be held May 4. The group will take a cruise on the Roman Holiday from noon to 2 p.m. Bring $5 and meet at the Heritage Park Boat Ramp at 11:30 a.m. For more information call 678-654-3788.
East Rome High School Classes of 1971-77 will gather May 4 from 3-7 p.m. Activities will include a picnic and live music on Broad Street. Bring food, coolers, ice, drinks, paper products, chairs and card tables. For more information call 678-654-3788.
Harbin Clinic Gallery at Makervillage, 252 N. Fifth Ave., have a grand opening for the exhibit ”Healthy Expressions” on May 9 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The exhibit highlights the healing nature of creative expression and will feature art and crafts by Harbin Clinic physicians and employees.
The Laurel District and The Rome Federated Garden Clubs will offer an Environmental School at the Rome-Floyd ECO Center, 363 Riverside Parkway, on May 15-16. The two-day school will be $80. Lunch will be included. Learn about environmental challenges and opportunities, identify the impact that humans have on the environment, discover methods of creating habitats in local surroundings and more. For more information visit romefederatedgardenclubs.com and click on the news tab.
The Northwest Georgia Regional Commission’s Area Agency on Aging will meet at 10 a.m. on May 21 at Thornton Recreation Center, 102 N. Floyd Park Road. The meeting is open to the public.
Paradise Garden, 200 N. Lewis St., Summerville, will host Finster Fest on May 25 and 26 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily. The festival honors the Rev. Howard Finster with over 50 folk and fine artists and live blues, folk, bluegrass and gospel music. Entry is $5 per person. Children 12 and younger get in free. For more information call 706-808-0800.
JUNE
Rome Police Department, Richard B. Russell Airport and Fear This Inc. will provide driver’s training for teenagers on June 22 and Nov. 23. Students will learn skills to avoid panicking in a roadway crisis. For more information visit tvoc.ws for registration or call Woodrow Gaines at 770-823-7823.
JULY
Georgia Highlands College, 5441 GA-20, Cartersville, will host STEMFit “math boot camp “ July 9-12. Camp costs $25. Students who take the free, in-house exemption exam offered at the end of camp will receive a refund of $20. Students must have an ACT of 22 or higher or an SAT of 550/28.5 or higher to qualify for participation. For more questions or to register email math@highlands.edu or call 678-872-8099.
OCTOBER
One Book, Many Voices and Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home, 501 Riverside Parkway, will host award-winning author Charles Frazier, author of the bestseller “Cold Mountain “ and “Thirteen Moons, “ choice for the 2019 One Book, Many Voices community book, on Oct. 22. For more information about One Book, Many Voices visit onebookmanyvoices.weebly.com. For more information about Chieftains Museum call 706-291-9494 or visit chieftainsmuseum.org.
