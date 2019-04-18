TODAY
GE Retirees Fellowship Club meets at 11 a.m. today at the Landmark Restaurant, 2740 Martha Berry Highway. There will be a business meeting to announce survey results. GE Retirees, their spouses or guests are invited.
The 2013 and 2017 SPLOST Committees meets at 5:30 p.m. today at the Rome-Floyd Recycling Center, 412 Lavender Drive. The meeting is open to the public.
The Seven Hills Shaggers dance club meets today from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in the Red Room at Johnny’s New York Style Pizza, 233 Broad St. Guests and visitors welcome.
SATURDAY
The 25th annual community-wide Easter egg hunt is set for noon Saturday at Coosa Valley Fairgrounds on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Rome. The free event, sponsored by Greater Christ Temple Rapture Preparation Cathedral, will feature more than 1,500 plastic eggs for the hunt, prizes including “gold dollars,” and live music.
The Rome Colored Main High School Reunion Committee will meet Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Kelsey-Aycock-Burrell Center, 41 Washington Drive. All members are asked to attend. New members welcome.
Autism Walk 2019 will be held on Saturday. There is no cost to participate but you must register. Registration will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Town Green in front of the Forum River Center. Shirts for the walk will be sold during registration. The walk will start at 11 a.m. on Broad Street and will end at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. Food will be served along with other activities from noon to 2 p.m. at St. Peter’s. Participants are asked to wear blue shirts or you may purchase one of the shirts sold at registration for $15. All proceeds will benefit this cause. To become a sponsor or for more information call James Middleton at 706-853-1233.
The Armuchee High School Class of 1957 will have its 62nd annual meeting at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Landmark Restaurant, 2740 Martha Berry Highway. For further information contact Lynn Woodall at 706-676-4117.
The Third Saturday Cruise-In will hold its antique and classic vehicle cruise-in Saturday at 6 p.m. at the East Rome Burger King, 1323 Turner McCall Blvd. Admission is free. Cruise-ins are held the third Saturday of every month. For more information call Richard at 770-324-8965.
MULTIDAY EVENTS
The Friends of the Library will hold a silent auction through April 27 at 4 p.m. Offerings include books on gardening and homesteading, American art and artists, and Judaism, Christianity and Islam. All items are from community donations or library discards. For a complete list of books visit rome.shrls.org/friends-of-the-library. Proceeds benefit the local library.
Paradise Garden, 200 N. Lewis St., Summerville, will host Roman James Schroeder’s solo art exhibit “Doors to Our Past “ through May 4. Paradise Garden is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Entry is $15 for adults, $10 seniors and $5 for students. For more information visit paradisegardenfoundation.org.
Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum, 24 Veterans Memorial Highway, will host From Tree to Treasure: Woodturnings by Al Christopher, an exhibition of more than 50 unique woodturnings by Berry College alumnus Al Christopher, through May 25. The exhibition will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Museum admission is $8 for adults, $7 for senior citizens and $5 for students. For more information visit berry.edu/oakhill.
The AIDS Resource Council is seeking donations for its rummage sale from now through June 7. Call 706-290-9098 to arrange for pick up or delivery of donated items. The sale will be held June 8 at Rome First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Third Ave.
Registration is now open for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s to be held Oct. 19 at State Mutual Stadium, 755 Braves Blvd. Proceeds will benefit Alzheimer’s care, support and research. For more information and registration visit alz.org/walk.
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has an acoustic instrument jam session on Mondays from 6-8 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
The Boys & Girls Club, 100 Gadson St., hosts a free ballet program for children ages 5-7 facilitated by Joanne Collier every Wednesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m.
APRIL 18-30
NAMI Rome will host “In Our Own Voice,” the story of a woman’s struggle, coming to terms with living with six mental illnesses, the road to recovery and her hopes and dreams, on April 22 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Rome First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Third Ave. Light refreshments will be served. For more information call NAMI Rome at 706-506-5010.
The Moon Gallery, Berry College, 2277 Martha Berry Highway, will display senior students’ work April 22-May 3. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Exchange Club is hosting Lunch & Learn classes this April. At the April 22 class learn how to “Access your Parent Superpower!” and on April 29 learn “Problem Solving and Decision Making the Nurturing Way.” The classes meet at the YMCA, 810 E. Second Ave., at noon. Let the YMCA know if you plan to attend by calling 706-232-2468.
The Alzheimer’s Association will host a volunteer kickoff party for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on April 25 from 4-6:30 p.m. at Harvest Moon Café, 234 Broad St. The Alzheimer’s Association staff and volunteer event committee will be on hand to answer any questions. Appetizers will be served. Contact Dustin Mason at dvmason@alz.org or visit alz.org/walk.
Rome Symphony Orchestra and Rome Youth Symphony Orchestra will present The Carnival of the Animals featuring Maestro Jeffrey Sean Dokken on April 27 at Rome City Auditorium, 601 Broad St., at 1 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information call 706-291-7967.
Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) will hold their Woof Woof ARF car and truck show on April 27 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, 2448 Shorter Ave. Early registration is $20 and includes a T-shirt. Registration the day of show is $25. All registrants will receive a gift. Trophies will be awarded for top 10, best of show and people’s choice and there will be door prizes and a 50/50 drawing. Registration is from 8 to 10 a.m. All proceeds benefit ARF. For more information call Sue at 706-233-3543 or Randy at 706-767-6019. A rain date is set for May 4.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252. To have an event listed in Roman Record as well, please send it at least 10 days in advance. Not seeing your club or meeting date? Check the Clubs & Meetings calendar every Sunday.
The Canyon Center Amphitheatre, 4322 Little River Canyon Parkway, Fort Payne, Alabama, will host the benefit concert Canyon Rocks on April 27 at 5 p.m. Proceeds will benefit environmental education. Advance tickets are $10 each for adults and $8 for students. Tickets at the door will cost $15. Children 3 and younger get in free. Call 256-845-3548 for more information.
The YMCA will host Healthy Kids Day at the Forum River Center, 301 Tribune St., on April 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and will feature a variety of games and activities. For more information call 706-232-2468.
MAY
The Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation 2019 Major League Baseball Jr. Home Run Derby will be May 1 at 6 p.m. at Darlington High School Baseball Complex, 1014 Cave Spring Road. Boys and girls are divided into 12U and 14U divisions and will have the chance to advance through three levels of competition. Winners from both age divisions will advance to the regional level. All participants must bring a copy of their birth certificate and have their parent or guardian fill out a registration and waiver form prior to the start of the competition. Contact Adam Mull at mulla@floydcountyga.org or call call 706-291-0766 with any questions.
The Georgia Council on Aging and the Coalition of Advocates for Georgia’s Elderly will give a recap of the 2019 legislative session and its impact on older Georgians during a free presentation at 9 a.m. on May 3 at the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission, 1 Jackson Hill Drive. The hour-long presentation will include video, personal stories and discussions on aging issues that impact area seniors.
The Mackey Lodge 120 F.&A.M., 8 Craven St., Cave Spring, will hold their annual barbeque pork fundraiser May 3 and 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Cost is $8 per plate.
The 2019 East Rome High School Band Alumni reunion will be held May 4. The group will take a cruise on the Roman Holiday from noon to 2 p.m. Bring $5 and meet at the Heritage Park Boat Ramp at 11:30 a.m. For more information call 678-654-3788.
East Rome High School Classes of 1971-77 will gather May 4 from 3-7 p.m. Activities will include a picnic and live music on Broad Street. Bring food, coolers, ice, drinks, paper products, chairs and card tables. For more information call 678-654-3788.
The Women’s Information Network will host a workshop on osteoporosis on May 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Georgia Northwestern Technical College, 1 Maurice Culberson Drive. Experts in medicine, nursing, physical therapy and nutrition will provide information and local resources. Registration is open through May 6 and costs $10 per person. For more information and registration visit infoforwomen.org or call 706-506-2000.
Building Positive Families will offer a parenting workshop titled “Mentoring Your Child to Support & Encourage Desired Behaviors” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on May 8 in the Oostanaula Room, Rome Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. For more information call 706-346-7205 or submit contact information at www.buildingpositivefamilies.org.
Harbin Clinic Gallery at Makervillage, 252 N. Fifth Ave., have a grand opening for the exhibit ”Healthy Expressions” on May 9 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The exhibit highlights the healing nature of creative expression and will feature art and crafts by Harbin Clinic physicians and employees.
The Laurel District and The Rome Federated Garden Clubs will offer an Environmental School at the Rome-Floyd ECO Center, 363 Riverside Parkway, on May 15-16. The two-day school will be $80. Lunch will be included. Learn about environmental challenges and opportunities, identify the impact that humans have on the environment, discover methods of creating habitats in local surroundings and more. For more information visit romefederatedgardenclubs.com and click on the news tab.
The Northwest Georgia Regional Commission’s Area Agency on Aging will meet at 10 a.m. on May 21 at Thornton Recreation Center, 102 N. Floyd Park Road. The meeting is open to the public.
Paradise Garden, 200 N. Lewis St., Summerville, will host Finster Fest on May 25 and 26 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily. The festival honors the Rev. Howard Finster with over 50 folk and fine artists and live blues, folk, bluegrass and gospel music. Entry is $5 per person. Children 12 and younger get in free. For more information call 706-808-0800.
JUNE
Rome Police Department, Richard B. Russell Airport and Fear This Inc. will provide driver’s training for teenagers on June 22 and Nov. 23. Students will learn skills to avoid panicking in a roadway crisis. For more information visit tvoc.ws for registration or call Woodrow Gaines at 770-823-7823.
JULY
Georgia Highlands College, 5441 GA-20, Cartersville, will host STEMFit “math boot camp “ July 9-12. Camp costs $25. Students who take the free, in-house exemption exam offered at the end of camp will receive a refund of $20. Students must have an ACT of 22 or higher or an SAT of 550/28.5 or higher to qualify for participation. For more questions or to register email math@highlands.edu or call 678-872-8099.
OCTOBER
