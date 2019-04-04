TODAY
The Black Box Theatre, Shorter University, 317 Shorter Ave., will present “Into the Woods” through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. nightly. Doors open at 7 p.m. A matinee will be presented at 2 p.m. Saturday with doors opening at 1:30 p.m. General admission is $15, $10 for seniors and students with valid ID and free for Shorter faculty, staff and students. To reserve tickets email boxoffice@shorter.edu.
The Berry Jazz Ensemble will present “The Jazz Soul of Matthew White” with trumpeter and composer Matt White at 7:30 p.m. today in the Ford Auditorium, Berry College, 2277 Martha Berry Highway. White has performed with Rihanna, Bob Mintzer, Jeff Coffin, Dave Liebman and Victor Wooten and is director of jazz and commercial music at Coastal Carolina University. This event is free and open to the public.
The Hospitality House Thrift Store Boutique fall and winter sale now has a $2 price on all ladies blouses, tops, pants and skirts that have a grey tag. All dresses, jackets, sweaters and suits with a grey tag are priced from $2.25 to $4. This sale begins on Tuesday and ends on Saturday. Great bargains on good quality ladies clothing that can be worn now. The store at 610 Shorter Ave. is open from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. through Friday and from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday. This nonprofit store supports abused women and their children through in-house and outreach services from the Hospitality House for Women.
SATURDAY
The Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism and the Georgia’s Rome Gift Shop will host the 2019 Spring Art Market on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily at the Rome Civic Center, 400 Civic Center Drive. Over 50 local artisans and vendors will be participating. Admission and parking are free. For more information including a vendor list, visit RomeGeorgia.org/SpringArtMarket. Event updates will be made on facebook.com/RomeGeorgiaGiftShop. Call 706-295-5576 with any questions.
The Downtown Development Authority Business Development Committee and Heritage First Bank will present the 2019 Downtown Loft Tour on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. Proceeds from the tour will benefit the Ruth & Naomi Project Women's and Children’s Shelter. Participants will view five different properties on a guided walking tour that will include stairs. Participants must be 12 or older. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased at the Office of Downtown Development, 607 Broad St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or online at freshtix.com/events/downtown-loft-tours-2019. For more information call 706-236-4520 or email mtreglown@romega.us.
SUNDAY
The Georgia's Rome Office of Tourism is seeking entries for the 2019 Georgia’s Rome Photo & Video Contest through Sunday. Winning photographs will be featured in a gallery exhibition and winning videos will be featured on multiple digital platforms. Submission is free. Photographs and videos should highlight locations and experiences related to Rome. Entries may cover historic sites, outdoors, downtown Rome, events, paws permitted, food, holidays, weddings, sports and video. The public will be invited to vote from April 8-12. Submit entries online at RomeGeorgia.org/Exhibit or deliver or mail to the Rome-Floyd Welcome Center, 402 Civic Center Drive. For complete details on image and video formats, entry forms, submission guidelines and the exhibition visit RomeGeorgia.org/Exhibit or call 706-295-5576.
MULTIDAY EVENTS
Vietnam veterans will be honored at 2 p.m. on April 13 at Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church, 702 Pleasant Valley Road, Silver Creek. Veterans will receive a certificate signed by Gov. Brian Kemp and GDVS Commissioner Mike Roby, and a lapel pin. All veterans with service between June 1, 1954, and May 15, 1975, are eligible. To apply contact the GDVS Central Office via emailing bzeringue@vs.state.ga.us with DD Form 214 attached or fax your name, address and phone number and DD Form 214 to 404-656-7006. Submissions should be marked with “Silver Creek C&P.” For more information call Brian Zeringue, GDVS Director of Public Information, at 404-656-5933. The deadline to submit is April 8 at 5 p.m.
Berry College Theatre Company will present “Dogfight,” a musical set during the Vietnam era, April 9 through April 14 at 7:30 p.m. nightly. A 2 p.m. performance will be given April 14. The show contains strong language and mature themes. Admission is $12 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for students. Visit berry.edu/bctc-tickets for tickets. For more information call 706-236-2263.
The AARP Tax-Aide Program will offer free tax assistance through April 10 on Mondays from 1-4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, and on Wednesdays from 1-4 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Volunteers are trained by AARP. Bring your most recent tax return and all necessary paperwork for this year. A photo identification of the taxpayer is required as well as Social Security cards for each person on the return. For more information call 706-234-0931.
The Rome Christian Counseling and Education Ministries will host the Rome Area Prayer Breakfast on May 2 from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m. at the Forum River Center, 301 Tribune St. Author and speaker John O’Leary will deliver the keynote address. Admission is free but a ticket is required. For more details contact Donna Chadwick at 706-295-1409 or romeprayerbreakfast@gmail.com. Tickets are available until April 25 at Bert Brooks Tire, Dogwood Books, Doug’s Deli Downtown, Duffy’s Deli, Haven Health Clinic, sweetFrog, Truett’s Chick-fil-A and Winslette Pharmacy.
Kiwanis Club of Rome annual art showcase for Rome and Floyd County students in grades 6-12 will be on display through April 12 at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. Submitted art may be painting, drawing, printmaking, photography, ceramics, sculpture, metal work, graphic design, mixed media or crafts. Educational scholarships will be awarded to “Best of Show” winners grades 9-12. For rules or application forms for either contest email dgregg706@aol.com.
The Friends of the Library will hold a silent auction through April 27 at 4 p.m. Offerings include books on gardening and homesteading, American art and artists, and Judaism, Christianity and Islam. All items are from community donations or library discards. For a complete list of books visit rome.shrls.org/friends-of-the-library. Proceeds benefit the local library.
Paradise Garden, 200 N. Lewis St., Summerville, will host Roman James Schroeder’s solo art exhibit “Doors to Our Past” through May 4. Paradise Garden is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Entry is $15 for adults, $10 seniors and $5 for students. For more information visit paradisegardenfoundation.org.
Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum, 24 Veterans Memorial Highway, will host From Tree to Treasure: Woodturnings by Al Christopher, an exhibition of more than 50 unique woodturnings by Berry College alumnus Al Christopher, through May 25. The exhibition will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Museum admission is $8 for adults, $7 for senior citizens and $5 for students. For more information visit berry.edu/oakhill.
The AIDS Resource Council is seeking donations for its rummage sale from now through June 7. Call 706-290-9098 to arrange for pick up or delivery of donated items. The sale will be held June 8 at Rome First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Third Ave.
Registration is now open for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s to be held Oct. 19 at State Mutual Stadium, 755 Braves Blvd. Proceeds will benefit Alzheimer's care, support and research. For more information and registration visit alz.org/walk.
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has an acoustic instrument jam session on Mondays from 6-8 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
The Boys & Girls Club, 100 Gadson St., hosts a free ballet program for children ages 5-7 facilitated by Joanne Collier every Wednesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m.
APRIL 8-30
The 1959 graduates of East Rome High and West Rome High will meet for their monthly lunch at noon on April 9 at O'Charley's, 737 Turner McCall Blvd. For information contact Judy Ballard Dempsey at 706-237-2606.
Georgia Northwestern Technical College, 1 Maurice Culberson Drive, will host the horticulture program's Spring Plant Sale on April 8 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., April 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., April 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and April 11 from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Cash or check only. Annuals, perennials, vegetables, herbs, hanging baskets, blooming plants, landscape shrubs, potted geraniums and more will be available.
Berry College, 2277 Martha Berry Highway, will host Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Adrian Matejka for a poetry reading at 7:30 p.m. on April 11 in the College Chapel. Matejka teaches at Indiana University and serves as a Poet Laureate of Indiana. Berry students Avery James and Kathleen Minor will also read. The event is free and open to the public.
The Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living will host the first session of EmployABILITY, a five-month course for people with disabilities seeking employment, on April 11 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Georgia Department of Labor office, 462 Riverside Parkway. RSVP before noon on April 9 by calling 706-314-0008 or by email at info@nwgacil.org.
The U.S. Air Force Academy Band will present ”My Country ‘Tis of Thee” on April 9 at the Rome City Auditorium, 601 Broad St. Admission is free but a ticket is required. Seating will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the Rome News-Tribune office, Rome Area History Museum, Rome City Auditorium, Rome Visitors and Convention Bureau, Rome Welcome Center, WRGA, WLAQ, Truett’s Chick-fil-A, Kroger and Central Plaza Cleaners.
Old School Cruisers will host a cruise-in April 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Entry is free for all cars, motorcycles and trucks. Donations will be accepted to benefit the American Legion Post 5 Honor Guard. The event will include food and a 50/50 drawing. For more information call Howard Cothran at 706-676-4462.
Student Veterans of America will present Military Family Fun Day at Georgia Highlands College, 3175 Cedartown Highway, on April 13 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Activities will include a military band, bingo, door prizes, games, free food and more. Admission is free and open to the public.
Across the Pond XIX will be held April 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the Forum River Center, 301 Tribune St. This Celtic gala will feature music by the Northwest Georgia Winds, dancers, bagpipers, soloists and more. Tickets are $10 each at the door or online at eventbrite.com. A $5 discount is available at the door only for students.
The Chieftains Herb and Plant Sale will be held April 13 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and April 14 from noon to 3 p.m. in the Village Building at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The event will be held rain or shine, with 30-plus varieties of herbs, native heirloom plants and vegetables available. Credit and debit cards, checks and cash will be accepted. Floyd County Master Gardeners will be available for questions. Proceeds will benefit Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home. For more information visit www.chieftainsmuseum.org or call 706-291-9494.
A Boy Scout Aviation Merit Badge clinic will be held at 8 a.m. on April 13 at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport, 304 Russell Field Road. Parents will be able to fly along. The cost is $60 per participant. Space is limited and a reservation is required. Call Janice at 706-767-8213 or mail info@tigerflightfoundation.org.
Etowah Indian Mounds State Historic Site, 813 Indian Mound Road, Cartersville, will host Primitive Tools and Weapons Day on April 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Demonstrators will explain how to make, use and care for tools and weapons that were important for survival thousands of years ago. Entry is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors, $4 for youth and $2 for children ages 5 and younger. For more information call 770-387-3747.
The Berry College Wind Ensemble will perform at 7:30 p.m. on April 16 in the Ford Auditorium, Berry College, 2277 Martha Berry Highway. The event is free and open to the public.
Georgia Northwestern Technical College will hold a Job Fair for GNTC students, graduates, potential students and members of the community on April 17. The job fair will be open to GNTC students and graduates from 9 a.m. to noon and open to the public from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. The job fair will be held at the Conference Center in Building H on GNTC’s Floyd County Campus in Rome. For more information contact Career Services via email at careerservices@gntc.edu.
Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation will host a free Major League Baseball Jr. Home Run Derby Competition for area youth on April 17 at 6 p.m. at Alto Park Recreation Center, 1014 Burnett Ferry Road. Boys and girls are divided into 12U and 14U divisions and will have the chance to advance through three levels of competition. Winners from both age divisions will advance to the regional level. All participants must bring a copy of their birth certificate and have their parent or guardian fill out a registration and waiver form prior to the start of the competition. Contact Adam Mull at mulla@floydcountyga.org with any questions.
Paradise Garden, 200 N. Lewis St., Summerville, will host a painting class for beginner through intermediate skill levels on April 17 from 5 until 7 p.m. Materials are included. Cost is $25 for members and Chattooga residents and $30 for nonmembers. Call 706-808-0800.
Autism Walk 2019 will be held on April 20. There is no cost to participate but you must register. Registration will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Town Green in front of the Forum River Center. Shirts for the walk will be sold during registration. The walk will start at 11 a.m. on Broad Street and will end at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. Food will be served along with other activities from noon to 2 p.m. at St. Peter’s. Participants are asked to wear blue shirts or you may purchase one of the shirts sold at registration for $15. All proceeds will benefit this cause. To become a sponsor or for more information call James Middleton at 706-853-1233.
The Armuchee High School Class of 1957 will have its 62nd annual meeting at 4 p.m. on April 20 at Landmark Restaurant, 2740 Martha Berry Highway. For further information contact Lynn Woodall at 706-676-4117.
Harbin Clinic will host Walk with a Doc with Dr. Amar Singh and Dr. Poonam Singh on April 20 at 9 a.m. The walk will be 2 miles down the Kingfisher Trail starting at Bridgepoint Plaza. Wear comfortable shoes. Visit Harbin Clinic's website, Facebook, Instagram or Twitter pages for updates.
The Moon Gallery, Berry College, 2277 Martha Berry Highway, will display senior students' work April 22-May 3. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Alzheimer’s Association will host a volunteer kickoff party for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on April 25 from 4-6:30 p.m. at Harvest Moon Café, 234 Broad St. The Alzheimer’s Association staff and volunteer event committee will be on hand to answer any questions. Appetizers will be served. Contact Dustin Mason at dvmason@alz.org or visit alz.org/walk.
Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) will hold their "Woof Woof Arf" car and truck show on April 27 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ollie's Bargain Outlet, 2448 Shorter Ave. Early registration is $20 and includes a T-shirt. Registration the day of show is $25. All registrants will receive a gift. Trophies will be awarded top 10, best of show and people's choice and there will be door prizes and a 50/50 drawing. Registration is from 8 to 10 a.m. All proceeds benefit ARF. For more information call Sue at 706-233-3543 or Randy at 706-767-6019. A rain date is set for May 4.
The Canyon Center Amphitheatre, 4322 Little River Canyon Parkway, Fort Payne, Alabama, will host the benefit concert Canyon Rocks on April 27 at 5 p.m. Proceeds will benefit environmental education. Advance tickets are $10 each for adults and $8 for students. Tickets at the door will cost $15. Children 3 and younger get in free. Call 256-845-3548 for more information.
The YMCA will host Healthy Kids Day at the Forum River Center, 301 Tribune St., on April 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and will feature a variety of games and activities. For more information call 706-232-2468.
MAY
East Rome High School Classes of 1971-77 will gather May 4 from 3-7 p.m. Activities will include a picnic and live music on Broad Street. Bring food, coolers, ice, drinks, paper products, chairs and card tables. For more information call 678-654-3788.
The Women's Information Network will host a workshop on osteoporosis on May 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Georgia Northwestern Technical College, 1 Maurice Culberson Drive. Experts in medicine, nursing, physical therapy and nutrition will provide information and local resources. For more information visit infoforwomen.org.
The Laurel District and The Rome Federated Garden Clubs will offer an Environmental School at the Rome-Floyd ECO Center, 363 Riverside Parkway, on May 15-16. The two-day school will be $80. Lunch will be included. Learn about environmental challenges and opportunities, identify the impact that humans have on the environment, discover methods of creating habitats in local surroundings and more. For more information visit romefederatedgardenclubs.com and click on the news tab.
Paradise Garden, 200 N. Lewis St., Summerville, will host Finster Fest on May 25 and 26 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily. The festival honors the Rev. Howard Finster with over 50 folk and fine artists and live blues, folk, bluegrass and gospel music. Entry is $5 per person. Children 12 and younger get in free. For more information call 706-808-0800.
JULY
Georgia Highlands College, 5441 GA-20, Cartersville, will host STEMFit “math boot camp” July 9-12. Camp costs $25. Students who take the free, in-house exemption exam offered at the end of camp will receive a refund of $20. Students must have an ACT of 22 or higher or an SAT of 550/28.5 or higher to qualify for participation. For more questions or to register email math@highlands.edu or call 678-872-8099.
OCTOBER
One Book, Many Voices and Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home, 501 Riverside Parkway, will host award-winning author Charles Frazier, author of the bestseller “Cold Mountain” and “Thirteen Moons,” choice for the 2019 One Book, Many Voices community book, on Oct. 22. For more information about One Book, Many Voices visit onebookmanyvoices.weebly.com. For more information about Chieftains Museum call 706-291-9494 or visit chieftainsmuseum.org.