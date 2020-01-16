The Rome-Floyd County Commission on Children and Youth paid tribute Thursday to longtime supporter Nelle Reagan and Rome High senior Shaira Ramirez-Calderon.
Reagan and Ramirez-Calderon received George Pullen Leadership awards from the commission during the organization’s annual meeting.
Reagan’s adult children, Lynn Reagan Barton and Jimmy Reagan, were on hand to accept the award for their mother, who is battling cancer.
“Nelle is a community legend,” said Rep. Katie Dempsey, who presented the award. Reagan’s Talk of the Town radio program on WRGA-AM 1470 has offered a wide array of nonprofit leaders air time to discuss issues and challenges while seeking to promote community understanding and support for those causes over the past 20 years.
Dempsey said Reagan took a four-year sabbatical from radio in the 1990s to work with youth mental health and substance abuse advocates, including foster therapeutic parents.
Barton, fighting back tears, said that her mother always considered children the most important and vital part of the community. “Thank you so much, this means the world to her,” Barton said.
Floyd County Commissioner Rhonda Wallace presented the Pullen Youth Leadership award to Ramirez-Calderon.
The Rome High student has been active with the Floyd Youth Action Team and the Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia. A panelist on the Table Talk Teen Forum, she’s also designed campaign materials for the Safe Harbor Prom program, was a participant at the Georgia Teen Institute and led a Positive Body Image campaign at Rome High.
“Believe me, she has been a busy young lady,” Wallace said.
The RFCCCY also presented four mini-grants to community organizations that serve youth in variety of ways. The Rome Exchange Club Family Resource Center received $1,500; the South Rome Redevelopment Corp. got $1,000; Destiny Independence received $700 and the North Broad Youth Center received $1,000.
While celebrating the work of more than a dozen organizations that provide a wealth of assistance to programming for children, new RFCCCY Executive Director LaDonna Collins said work remains to be done in a number of areas — including child abuse, neglect and homelessness.
Gregory Wooten, CEO of the local Communities in Schools program, accepted the gavel as the new chairman of the RFCCCY board of directors, succeeding Matthew Peer of Darlington School.