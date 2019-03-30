Below is this week's schedule of Clubs and Meetings:
MONDAY
The Ridge & Valley Storytelling Guild will host "A Time to Tell: A Time for Adult Storytelling with the theme "Spring" on Monday, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Oostanaula Room at Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. For more information email TerrellShaw@me.com.
Senior Gospel Singers meet every Monday from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway, and every Thursday from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the Shannon Scout Hut in Shag Williams Park, 40 Minshew Road, Shannon. For more information call Charles Patterson at 706-676-4445.
TUESDAY
Floyd County Republican Women will meet for lunch Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. at Red Lobster, 700 Shorter Ave. Meeting will begin at noon. Carolyn Hall Fischer, Georgia GOP, will be speaking.
The Kiwanis Club of Rome will meet from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Schroeder's (Sam's Burger Deli), 3268 Martha Berry Highway. The program will be presented by Randy Blackmon and Karen Lingrell from the University System of Georgia eCampus. The focus will be on Georgia Highlands College and how they support the local and regional area, specifically their support for the military, online core courses, and the new online bachelor's degree in criminal justice. Email kiwanisclubofrome@gmail.com for questions.
The Rotary Club of Rome will meet with Seven Hills Rotary on Tuesday at noon at Coosa Country Club, 110 Branham Ave. Eric Waters, Floyd College and Career Academy, will be speaking.
Auxiliary VFW Post 4911, 2632 Cedartown Highway, hosts bingo every Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the kitchen opens at 6 p.m. Cost to play varies depending on the number of cards used. For more information call 770-905-0996.
Building Positive Families offers parenting information sessions the first and second Tuesday of each month from 7-8:30 p.m. in the Community Room at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3000 Garden Lakes Blvd. For more information or to register for childcare call 706-346-7205 or submit contact info at www.BuildingPositiveFamilies.org.
The Disabled American Veterans of Chapter 95 will be at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, on Tuesdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. to assist veterans in filing benefits claims with the Veterans Administration. Bring all documents pertaining to service and medical records. For questions or to set up an appointment for another time call Donald Phillips at 609-410-1076 or Art Cook at 706-314-6411.
WEDNESDAY
The New Romans Club will be meet Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Coosa Country Club, 110 Branham Ave. Joe Cook, author of the Georgia River Network Guidebooks, will be the guest speaker. Cook is an award-winning nature photographer and author and will give a presentation on Georgia Rivers. Contact Ruth Patton at Ruthpatton6277@comcast.net or 706-231-0131 for reservations. The cost of the luncheon is $19 per person.
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has old-time music and singing on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
Hospitality House has a women's support group for victims/survivors of family or domestic violence from 3-4 p.m. on Wednesdays on the second floor of the Serve Rome Building, Rome First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Third Ave. Childcare is provided.
The Alzheimer's Association Caregivers Support Group meets the first Wednesday of every month at 1 p.m. at Transitions Hospice Care, 610 Shorter Ave. For more information call Redonna Branton at 770-547-4163 or Regina Wright at 706-766-4973.
TOPS 0344 Rome weight loss support group meets every Wednesday at Garden Lakes Baptist Church, 2200 Redmond Circle. Meetings start at 10 a.m. Weigh-in is from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. For more information call or text Jean at 706-331-1111.
THURSDAY
The Rome African Violet Study Group will meet Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Rome Federated Garden Center, 100 E. Eighth St. The program will be on making a rooting box.
The Rome Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will meet Thursday at noon at the Landmark Restaurant, 2740 Martha Berry Highway. The program will be announced. Call Dick Richter for more information at 706-676-7426.
Lavender Mountain Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. For more information call Jean Bray at 706-844-3032.
Women in Recovery, a group for women who struggle with alcohol problems, meets Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. at Living Proof, 408 Shorter Ave. Free babysitting provided. For more information contact Debbie J. at 706-766-7771.
The Floyd County Democratic Party meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority, 560 N. Division St.
The Rome Women's BSF group meets every Thursday at 9:30 am at the Church at Northside, 75 North Floyd Park Road. BSF is a non-denominational international organization that encourages and equips people of all faiths to better serve their local churches. Women of all ages and faiths are welcome to attend. For more information call 706-728-8728 or visit the BSF International website.
FRIDAY
A Laughercize Class will meet at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway, on the first Friday of each month at 11 a.m. All ages and abilities may participate. Classes are free. Call 706-234-0383 for more information.