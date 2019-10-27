Twenty piano students recently performed in the Rome Music Teachers Association Fall Recital in Brookes Chapel at Shorter University.
Those participating were Harper Dixon, Atticus Bradley, Daniel Washington, Miranda Lin, Kaelyn Vasquez, Elijah Ely, Carter Benter, Elijah Scott, Christopher Neal, Elizabeth Scott, Breanna Ireland, Joanna Lin, Christian Washington, Hadley Davis, Charlie Lataif, Renee Lataif, Sophia Styperek, Gabriel Henry, Samuel Duncan, and Matthew George. Teachers whose students performed were Amy Neal, Kathryn Nobles, Shelley Reid, Leigh Robison, Catherine Seigler, and Dr. Jerico Vasquez.
First Row (left to right): Carter Benter, Kaelyn Vasquez, Harper Dixon, Atticus Bradley, Daniel Washington, Miranda Lin, Christian Washington, Christopher Neal
Second Row (left to right): Sophia Styperek, Elijah Scott, Breanna Ireland, Joanna Lin, Elijah Ely, Charlie Lataif, Hadley Davis
Third Row (left to right): Elizabeth Scott, Gabriel Henry, Samuel Duncan, Matthew George, Renee Lataif