They were the coolest cats in the world.
Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Sammy Davis, Jr. were movie and TV stars, recording artists, and Las Vegas headliners. They were also at the center of a group of friends known as the “Rat Pack.”
Rome’s Own Clock Tower Jazz Ensemble, conducted by Sam Baltzer, will perform a ‘Rat Pack RAT-trospective’ on March 9.
The event stars three performers with Rome roots who are each headliners in their own right. Curtis Reed, Greg Robbins and Thunder Pinard are well known to local audiences for their vocals and stage presence. The RAT-trospective will include such hits as “Fly Me to the Moon,” “My Way,” “Strangers in the Night,” “That’s Amore,” “Everybody Loves Somebody Sometime,” “Mr. Bojangles,” and “I’ve Got to Be Me.”
Many of these songs will be performed from the same charts used for the hit recordings.
The concert will take place Saturday, March 9, starting at 7:30 p.m., at the Rome City Auditorium, 601 Broad St. It’s part of the R.O.M.E. concert series and the R.O.M.E. season ticket is valid.
Additional tickets are available in advance for $10 at Kroger and online for $12 at www.eventbrite.com. Tickets are also available for $12 at the door.