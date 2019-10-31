Iron Butterfly, the 60s rock band that helped launch the hard rock and heavy metal genre, will be performing at the Forum River Center on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 8 p.m.
Iron Butterfly’s manager and band leader, Michael Green, is very excited to come to Rome and perform.
“I’ve been in the area a few times, but I’ve never really visited.” Green said.
Green added that he really likes Georgia, finding it a beautiful state with very nice people. However, he is not the biggest fan of the ever busy Hartsfield Jackson Airport.
Iron Butterfly was first formed in 1968 and made waves in the rock industry with it’s classic hit “In a Gadda da Vida.”
“It doesn’t matter if the whole set is trash, the audience goes crazy when we perform ‘In a Gadda da Vida.” he said.
The band is currently comanaged by Green and original drummer Ron Bushy. The band currently consists of Eric Barnett (lead guitar/vocals), Martin Gerschwitz (keyboardist/vocals), Michael Green (percussion/vocals), Dave Meros (bass guitar/vocals), and Ray Weston (drums). Weston will not be playing with the band Thursday night and Michael Green will be on the drums.
Local band Mr. MeanR will open the show.
The show takes place Nov. 14 at The Forum River Center in downtown Rome. Tickets are $30 and include a free ice skating pass. They are available online at www.ForumRiverCenter.com or by calling 888-479-6300.