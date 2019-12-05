The Winter Art Market, a popular seasonal event, returns to the Rome Civic Center this weekend.
The annual holiday event offers one-of-a-kind gifts featuring over 50 local artisans and vendors. Visitors can shop a large variety of local art including woodworking, home décor, jewelry, apparel, pottery, handmade soaps and photography.
Food vendors will also be on site and include: honey, jellies and jams, pies, barbecue sauce, baked goods, grilled cheeses and salad dressing.
Musician David Elliott will provide live music for the event.
“We are proud to feature Georgia Made, Georgia Grown Products,” said Charlene Mathis, Georgia’s Rome Gift Shop Manager. “All artists and vendors represent Rome and the surrounding areas, which makes this a great opportunity to support your local artisans.”
The event takes place at the Rome Civic Center on Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission and parking are free. Art market visitors are encouraged to register at the door for a chance to win prizes that will be awarded throughout the day.
To view the complete artist and vendor list or to get more details visit online at www.romegeorgia.org/visit-rome/calendar/winter-art-market/. For additional information, call the Last Stop Gift Shop at 706-295-5576.