The Garden Brothers Circus returns to Rome Jan. 25 and 26 bringing clowns, animals, jugglers and acrobats to The Forum River Center.
Organizers say the show is packed with “breathtaking special effects,” concert style sound and lighting as well as three rings filled with excitement and laughter for families to enjoy.
Performers from 22 countries make up the fast-paced 100-minute performance in a theatrical European 3-ring setting featuring the Crazy Kambarov Horse Riderz, Daring Aerial Artists, Ukrainian Acrobats, Motorcycles in the Sphere of Fear, Contortionists, the Funniest Clowns, Jugglers as seen on America’s Got Talent and more.
There’s also a Kids Fun Zone where children have the chance to ride a camel, a circus pony, a giant slide, or play in a bouncy house. In addition, the whole family can get their face painted like Spiderman.
Garden Brothers Circus comes to The Forum River Center Jan. 25 and 26. Show times are Saturday- 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Tickets are available online at www.GardenBrosCircus.com.