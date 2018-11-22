Christmas Back Home returns to the Rome City Auditorium on Dec. 7 and 8 at 7 p.m.
The musical holiday show opened its inaugural season last year and is the creation of musicians Scott Thompson and Brent McDonald who wanted to see a new twist on the classic Christmas songs we all know and love.
“We wanted to switch things up a bit,” McDonald said. “We cover styles from jazz and country to rock, blues and soul. There’s a bit of traditional music mixed in with great new arrangements and some original Christmas songs you won’t hear anywhere else. We created the Christmas show we wanted to see, but just wasn’t available.”
Thompson said Rome audiences loved the refreshing new take on beloved Christmas songs. He also added that during the show they share stories of their own family’s Christmas traditions, making it a little more personal for local audiences.
But the event isn’t just about providing entertaining Christmas music. In the spirit of the season, Thompson and McDonald also use the show to help the communities where they play.
“Our idea was to celebrate the Christmas season while also giving back to the communities in which we perform,” Thompson said. “Last year we donated $1,000 to Heyman HospiceCare of Rome and this year we have plans to expand our giving even farther.”
Heyman HospiceCare will again be benefitting from the show’s proceeds but so will several local schools.
A group of local middle school singers will open the show on Dec. 7 while students from Rome Middle School will open the show on Dec. 8. All the participating schools will receive $2 from every ticket sold for the show.
Thompson and McDonald are hoping that their classic Christmas show with a twist become you’re a Rome family Christmas tradition.
“Christmas Back Home” takes place Dec. 7 and 8 at the Rome City Auditorium, 601 Broad Street starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. For tickets and additional information visit online at www.ChristmasBackHome.com.