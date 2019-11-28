A musical holiday tradition returns to Rome Dec. 13 and 14.
“Christmas Back Home” promises a toe-tapping show at the Rome City Auditorium.
For the third year, Scott Thompson and Brent McDonald have assembled an all-star band of musicians for a new take on timeless holiday classics. There will also be some original pieces as well.
“It’s just a great, family friendly show featuring all the classic Christmas songs you’ve heard all your life,” Thompson said. “Some of the songs are done just like the originals. But on others, we mix it up a bit.”
For example, the show will feature a punk rock version of “Silver Bells” and a Latin jazz version of “Feliz Navidad.” There will also be original numbers.
Thompson said his favorite feedback is when audience members tell him they’ve made “Christmas Back Home” a part of their holiday tradition.
“We’ve got folks who have driven down from Maryland every year for the show,” he said. “That’s exciting for us. I grew up going to the Fox Theater every year. My mom would take us to see ‘The Nutcracker’ and now that I’m older I look back fondly on those times and those traditions. I wanted to create something like that so people could have that same feeling. This show is about all the stuff we love about Christmas and the season.”
Thompson said the show has something for everyone. He encouraged Rome residents to enjoy a nice dinner downtown before the show.
“Then come have fun with us,” he said. “We have an audience sing-along and it’s just a great time for the entire family. It’s a great community event.”
“Christmas Back Home” takes place Dec. 13 and 14 at the Rome City Auditorium starting at 7 p.m. Advance tickets are $17 for adults and $11 for children. At-door tickets are $22 and $16. Tickets are available online at christmasbackhome.com.