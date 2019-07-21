Our temperatures in our community have only reached the 90s several times this year but history has told us our hottest days are yet to come. One of a mother’s nightmares is when she realizes her child or children have accidentally been locked in the vehicle. There are many 911 calls that this is a problem in our community.
Babies and young kids can sometimes sleep so peacefully that we forget they are even there. It can also be tempting to leave a baby alone in a car while we quickly run into the store. The problem is that leaving a child alone in a car can lead to serious injury or death from heatstroke. Young children are particularly at risk, as their bodies heat up three to five times faster than an adult’s. These tragedies are completely preventable. Here’s how we can all work together to keep kids safe from heatstroke.
HARD FACTS
Heatstroke is the leading cause of non-crash, vehicle related deaths for children. On average, every 10 days a child dies from heatstroke in a vehicle.
TOP TIPS
Reduce the number of deaths from heatstroke by remembering the ACT.
A: Avoid heatstroke related injury and death by never leaving your child alone in a car, not even for a minute. And make sure to keep your car locked when you’re not in it so kids don’t get in the car on their own.
C: Create reminders by putting something in the back of your car next to your child such as a briefcase, a purse or a cell phone that is needed at your final destination. This is especially important if you’re not following your normal routine.
T: Take action. If you see a child alone in a car, call 911. Emergency personnel want you to call. They are trained to respond to these situations. Once call could save a life.
We periodically hear of these type incidents across the country. Please help us keep our community out of the statistics.