Chieftains Museum is teaming up with The Season Events to bring an intriguing event to local food lovers.
Together, they’ll host a cooking demonstration March 28 answering culinary questions about herbs.
The demonstration will take place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Season Events, located at 300 Glenn Milner Blvd. Participants will work alongside The Season Events chefs to prepare various dishes made with herbs while they learn the history of these tasty plants, then enjoy their handiwork for lunch.
This program is part of a series of programs to be presented by Chieftains Museum in 2019 to commemorate the 200th anniversary of Major Ridge coming to the house we now know as Chieftains Museum. Other programs will include a new archaeology dig on the campus, a presentation by author Charles Frazier as well as performances by Cherokee dancers and musicians.
The cost for this event is $20 per person with a limit of 20 participants. Participants must wear a head covering (hat or hair net) and close-toed shoes to work in The Season Events kitchen.
Reservations must be made by March 21. Priority registration will be given to Chieftains Museum members with a current 2019 membership.
Call 706-291-94994 for additional information.