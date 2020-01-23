Chieftains Museum will partner with the Rome Area History Museum for a book signing event on Feb. 6.
Crazy Horse family elder, Floyd Clown Sr. and author, William Matson, will discuss and sign their book, “Crazy Horse: The Lakota Warrior’s Life and Legacy” at the Rome Area History Museum on Thursday, Feb. 6 from 6:30 — 8:30 p.m.
The Edward Clown family, nearest living relatives to the Lakota war leader, presents the family tales and memories told to them about their famous grandfather. In many ways the oral history differs from what has become the standard and widely accepted biography of Crazy Horse.
The family clarifies the inaccuracies and shares their story about the past, including what it means to them to be Lakota, the family genealogy, the life of Crazy Horse and his motivations, his death, and why they chose to keep quiet with their knowledge for so long before finally deciding to tell the truth as they know it.
The book will be available for purchase during the event.
For more information on Chieftains Museum, contact the museum at 706-291-9494 or visit their website at www.chieftainsmuseum.org. For more information on this event, contact the Rome Area History Museum at 706-235-8051 or visit their website at www.romehistorymuseum.org.