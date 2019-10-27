Many Rome residents know Chiaha Harvest Fair as a fun and eclectic event that takes place in the fall at Ridge Ferry Park.
But one of Rome’s most popular annual events had its beginnings in the early 60s, and far from the park it now calls home.
In 1964 through the vision of Connie Conn and her friends, the Chiaha Guild organized its first fair to recognize local craftsmen. From a small backyard atmosphere, to the old fire station at City Hall, to a West First Street venue in front of Gibson-DeJournette Grocers, then Heritage Park, and finally Ridge Ferry Park, Chiaha has grown exponentially in number and quality of exhibitors, musicians, food vendors, and activities for children.
Thanks to Chiaha organizers, we’re able to share these amazing images of Chaiha’s distant and not-so-distant past.