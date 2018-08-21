Chiaha offers grants for local schools and non-profits
The Chiaha Guild of Arts and Crafts announces the return of the Arts Education Mini-Grant Program, now in its eighth year. The application is available for K-12 public and private schools and nonprofit organizations in Floyd County. Up to $4000 in grant money will be awarded for projects that improve and expand visual and performing arts education opportunities for students in Floyd County.
Grant applications will be accepted through Tuesday, September 18, 2018 and will be evaluated by Chiaha's Board of Directors. Awards will be presented at the Chiaha Harvest Fair, October 27-28, 2018.
Chiaha will offer a mini-grant informational meeting at River City Bank on Thursday, September 6 at 7 p.m. Attendees will receive step-by-step guidance through the Chiaha grant application, and an opportunity to discuss projects individually. The meeting is free and open to anyone representing an eligible organization.
Contact Chris Davidson at chiahaminigrant@gmail.com to request a link to the application for the Chiaha Arts Education Mini-Grant. Visit www.chiaha.org for more information about the Chiaha Guild of Arts and Crafts and Chiaha Harvest Fair.