Chiaha Harvest Fair returns to Ridge Ferry Park Oct. 27 and 28, bringing food, music and lots of arts and crafts.
Thousands of Rome and area residents converge on the park each year to experience one of the most popular local events of the fall and indeed the entire year.
Many come for the arts and crafts. This year’s event will feature lots of exhibitors displaying and selling goods such as garden art, jewelry, Christmas items, candles, paintings, textiles, baskets, leather goods, pottery, folk art, plants, photography, woodwork, home décor, metal craft and a variety of other arts and crafts.
The festival is also famous for its variety of food vendors including the ever popular hot apple cider and kettle corn.
There will also be live music being played on the stage throughout the day.
The festival runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Admission to Chiaha is $5 for adults, $4 for students and seniors and $1 for children under 12. There is no charge for parking at Ridge Ferry Park for the event and handicapped parking is available. No pets are allowed at Chiaha.