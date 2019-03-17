There’s been a few trendy yoga things in the past few years. I’ve seen both friends and colleagues chase those trends.
Now I’m not going to sit here and say for you not to do every hot new thing that you see on social media. It’s not my place and frankly I look at the world like an ice cream shop – there could be 32 flavors out there and you won’t know what you like and what you don’t like until you sample them.
What I will say is that I hope you don’t stick with a trend just because it’s trendy. Find what works for you, what you like, what you respond to, and what resonates with you. Yoga isn’t just postures, it’s not just breathing, it’s about how it makes you feel inside and out. How it touches your soul and how it should transport you. There’s going to be some yoga styles and themes that resonate with you more than others.
I wanted to love hot yoga. I wanted to have that deep cleansing sensation that so many say they have, that social media tells me that I should have from it, but I didn’t. It doesn’t work for me. Neither does Power Yoga. These aren’t my styles, and that’s ok. While it continues to be the most Instagrammed style I see, it’s not for me and I am ok with that. I found what works for me, what calls me, what makes me excited to do each and every day and share with people.
Don’t ever feel bad that you aren’t connecting with a style of yoga. There are so many to choose from – Yin, Power, Hot, Iyengar, Kundalini, Ashtanga, Vinyasa, Restorative, Anusara, and so many more. If one doesn’t connect with you, find a different style. Don’t give up and believe that “yoga isn’t for me” if all you’ve tried is one style or theme. That’s like saying you don’t like ice cream just because you hated rocky road. Maybe you’re a strawberry girl. Perhaps you’re a rum raisin man. You could be a butter pecan nonbinary.
You’ll never know until you try them out.
This year, I challenge you. If you’ve never really done much led yoga, go to a facility of your choice and take a few classes. If you’ve only done a specific type or style of yoga, try a different style and see how it does for you. Perhaps a new style can kick start your passion again if you’re a former yoga practitioner who hasn’t been in a while. Perhaps you’ve been lukewarm about it and find after a couple of classes you can’t get enough.
And, perhaps, it’s just not for you. And that’s ok. You do you.
Tina Samuels, a native of Rome, is a local yoga instructor and shiatsu bodywork therapist. Readers can contact her at www.romebodyworkandwellness.com.