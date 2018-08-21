Canter 4 Cancer event to aid Summit Quest
Canter 4 Cancer brings horse lovers from around the state to saddle up for a cure. This is an event that brings friends together for a trail ride to help raise money to help support cancer services.
Riders are responsible for getting sponsors to support their ride in amounts of $5 and up. The rider who raises the most support will receive the grand prize of 50 square bales of hay donated by Kim and Mark Floyd of Floyd Farms in Adairsville. Proceeds from Canter 4 Cancer will go to Summit Quest in Rome to serve children and families affected by cancer.
In 2007, Cyndy Ferguson heard of a woman who was fighting the battle alone while taking care of her small children and was inspired to lead a fund-raising event to raise money for breast cancer. It was made even more real when, during the coordination of the event, she was diagnosed with breast cancer.
This diagnosis once again reared its ugly head in 2012 and she found herself battling breast cancer for the second time. At that time she committed herself to raising money not for just breast cancer but all cancer. That is when she found Summit Quest and the meaning behind this non-profit organization.
Every day there are families touched with cancer and those families need assistance for what becomes even every day issues such as counseling, food rides to appointments.
On Sept. 8 the Western Saddle Club will host another Canter 4 Cancer horseback ride - formerly known as The Pink Ride. This event has raised thousands of dollars over the years and donated to different Floyd County organizations such as Cancer Navigators and Summit Quest.
Details:
$25 to ride (includes lunch) – Proof of a current Coggins test required
Registration is onsite at 8am the day of
Ride will start promptly at 10am and return 12pm
Camping available on Friday 9/7 for $10 night/site (Must call Cyndy Ferguson to reserve 706-506-2630)
T-Shirts for Sale: $12.00
5.2 Gallon Yeti Cooler Raffle – Tickets 1 for $5 or 5 for $20
Silent Auction Items will include gift baskets, horse themed items and more.