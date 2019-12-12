Popular local band Broad and 3rd will bring a blend of classic and contemporary rock tunes, blues classics and R&B hits to Broad Street for a festive holiday shindig.
The DeSoto Theatre will host a “Holiday Hangout” on Dec. 21 starting at 6 p.m. The highlight of the event will be live music.
Broad and 3rd came together in 2008 and have since been providing a rockin’ good time at various local events.
The band features the talents of Tom Beck on guitar and lead vocals, Bill Carroll on lead guitar and vocals, Ed Hunt on keyboards, Hal Richards on bass and vocals, Hal Ruland on drums and vocals and Lisa Smith on vocals and percussion.
They’ll be helping guests at “Holiday Hangout” to get down. The event is free and open to the public. It will feature guest bartenders preparing festive holiday cocktails. There will be a charge for the cocktails as well as other party beverages and food. Last year’s fun, holiday-themed cocktails featured a Smoking Santa, an Old-Fashioned Christmas, and a Scrooge Driver.
“We had such a fun time last year, we decided to bring back some of our friends to offer their holiday cocktail creations”, says Amanda Carter, Downtown Development Director. “This is a great opportunity to bring our community together to get in the holiday spirit, and where else would Rome’s holiday party be held but in our beautiful downtown theater.”
This year marks the 90th Anniversary of the DeSoto Theatre and the 10th Anniversary of the Historic DeSoto Theatre Foundation. Tying in to the fun evening and the theatre’s “90th Anniversary Spirit,” guests are encouraged to make a donation at the entrance. The Foundation is hoping donations bring in “90 Holiday Gifts for the 90th Anniversary Spirits.”
“We are continuing the restoration of our beautiful theater, said HDTF President David Clonts. “We hope to add a new backstage loading dock/door to the building, which will help us with our events, Rome Little Theatre productions, and other rental events throughout the year. All we want for Christmas is a backstage door.”
Donations to benefit the restoration of the DeSoto Theatre will be accepted at the door or online at www.thedesoto.org.