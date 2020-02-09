Rome Duplicate Bridge Club announces its scores for January. Players are from Rome unless otherwise indicated.
Jan. 6: First — Jodi Barton and Mary Hudson. Second — Barbara Bradley and Sue Anderson. Third — Karen Betz and Dan Paracka. Fourth — Larry Zwahlen and Ed Paulling. Tie for Fifth — Dan Paracka and Paul Fambro tied With Carol McDonald and Rosie Francis. Sixth — Charlene Turner and Helen Paracka.
Jan. 9: First — Beth Harrison and Helen Paracka. Second — Frances Gresley of Cedartown and Carol Willis. Tie for third — Darice Lewis of Cedartown and Carol McDonald tied with Rosie Francis and Paul Fambro. Fourth — Carol Inman and Charlene Turner.
Jan. 13: First — Linda Hine and Patricia Self. Second — Paul Fambro and Jack Cauble. Third — George Hayes and Carol McDonald. Fourth — Larry Zwahlen and Ed Paulling. Fifth — Charlesean Bennett and Beth Harrison. Sixth — Marsha Welch and Frances Gresley. Seventh — Darice Lewis and Jean Moore.
Jan. 16: First — Walter Matthews and John Cowan. Second — Jo and Jack Cauble of Canton. Third — Jodi Barton and Marsha Welch. Fourth — Rosie Francis and Paul Fambro. Fifth — Larry Zwahlen and Dan Paracka.
Jan. 23: First — Karen Betz and Paul Fambro. Second — Marsha Welch and Ruth Demeter. Third — Rosie Francis and Carol McDonald. Fourth — Bob Gregg and Robert Rakestraw. Fifth — Ed Paulling and Larry Zwahlen. Sixth — Dan Paracka and Charles Betz.
Jan. 27: First — Jean Moore and Darice Lewis. Second — Paul Culotta and Linda Hine. Third — Patricia Self and Paul Fambro. Fourth — Carol McDonald and George Hayes. Fifth — Mason Brumby of Cedartown and Frances Gresley.
Jan. 30: First — Carol McDonald and George Hayes. Second — Dan Paracka and Mark Webb. Third — Linda Hine and Patricia Self. Fourth — Beth Harrison and Charlesean Bennett.