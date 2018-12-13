The Brewhouse will host singer/songwriter Travis Meadows tomorrow from 9 p.m. to midnight.
In 2017 Meadows released his third album, “First Cigarette.” The album appeared on the Billboard charts, reaching No. 21 on Heatseekers Albums and No. 48 on Independent albums. It sold 1,100 copies in its debut week, reaching No. 17 on Americana/Folk Album Sales and No. 34 on Country Album Sales.
Several of Meadows’ songs have been recorded by other artists including Kenny Chesney (“Better Boat”), Blackberry Smoke (“Medicate My Mind,” “Pretty Little Lie” and “Seems So Far”), Hank Williams Jr. (“God & Guns”), Eric Church (“Knives of New Orleans” and “Dark Side”), Dierks Bentley (“Riser”), Jake Owen (“What We Ain’t Got” and “Cherry on Top”) and Lynyrd Skynyrd (“God & Guns”).
Meadows has performed in Rome before, at the DeSoto Theatre in March 2017.
Advance tickets are $16 VIP and $12 general admission and are available at www.Freshtix.com. Day-of sales begin tomorrow at noon and are $20 reserved seating and $15 general admission.
The Georgia Thunderbolts will be releasing their debut album “Southern Rock from Rome” at the Brewhouse on Saturday.
The Georgia Thunderbolts are a southern rock band based in Rome.
Two of the five-member band, Bristol Perry and Riley Couzzourt, reside in Rome, while the other members, TJ Lyle, Logan Tolbert and Zach Everett reside in Taylorsville.
The new album consists of eight original songs and two covers and was recorded in Glasgow, Kentucky. The project was produced and recorded by David Barrick owner of Barrick Recording Studio and produced by Richard Young of the Kentucky Headhunters who also serves as the band’s manager.
Recently, the Georgia Thunderbolts have opened for Bishop Gunn, Molly Hatchet, Atlanta Rhythm Section, The Kentucky Headhunters and the Artimus Pyle Band and continues to play shows all over the southeast.
The band chose to use a photo taken of Broad Street in 1957 by the late William Bussey as their album cover.
Rome residents can buy tickets for the CD Release Party online at www.brewhouseofrome.com for $10 in advance and $15 at the door.
The CD can be pre-ordered at the band’s web site, www.georgiathunderbolts.com.