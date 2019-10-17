The Brewhouse Music & Grill will be the venue for the 4th Annual Phoenix Fest live music event.
The event takes place Saturday starting at 2 p.m. with a $5 cover. All proceeds benefit Hospitality House for Women Inc. The organization offers a variety of resources, including shelter, to women and their children who have been the victims of domestic violence. Some of their services include emergency shelter, food, clothing, financial support, legal advocacy, support groups, relocation assistance and community education and outreach.
Here is this year’s lineup of performances:
Hara Paper — 2-2:25 p.m.
Haley Pendleton — 2:30-255 p.m.
Jessie Reed — 3-3:30 p.m.
Ellie Lawrence — 3:35-4:10 p.m.
Renee Mixon — 4:15-4:50 p.m.
Common Interests — 5-5:30 p.m.
Virginia Zapeta — 5:35-6 p.m.
Autumn and Them Mixon Boys —
6:06-6:50 p.m.
Wedunit — 7-7:40 p.m.
Red Lips and Bearded Gents —
7:45-8:30 p.m.
Boxwine and the Brewnettes —
8:35 — 9:10 p.m.
Julie Bell — 9:15-10 p.m.