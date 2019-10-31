The Georgia Thunderbolts, a southern rock band who hail from Rome and Taylorsville, are playing a homecoming show at the Brewhouse on Broad Street Saturday.
The Thunderbolts have been touring with The Kentucky Headhunters throughout the eastern United States as the opening act and have recently, opened for other artists such as Ace Frehley of Kiss, Drivin and Cryin, The Cadillac Three, The Steel Woods, Bishop Gunn and Black Stone Cherry.
In 2018, they also opened for Molly Hatchet and Atlanta Rhythm Section here in Rome at The Forum River Center.
In August, The Thunderbolts signed a record deal with Mascot Label Group.
The Georgia Thunderbolts members are Romans, Bristol Perry on drums and Riley Couzzourt, lead guitarist along with 3 other members from Taylorsville, TJ Lyle, lead vocals, harmonica and keyboards, Logan Tolbert, rhythm guitar and Zach Everett, bass guitar and backing vocals. The band’s old and modern musical roots, along with their southern lyrics, make for a fresh new approach to the up and coming resurgence of southern rock and roll.
The show will begin at 9 p.m. on Saturday with special guests Bettin’ on the Mule followed by The Georgia Thunderbolts. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 day of show. Tickets are also available online at georgiathunderbolts.com