Rome residents can party and dance to the sounds of New Orleans jazz on Friday for a very special benefit at the Brewhouse.
The Big Easy on Broad will benefit Rome native Ryan Stubblefield and his family, Bill and Jenny Wear and Skip Stubblefield. Ryan is experiencing health issues away from Rome and members of the community have stepped forward to help the family as they focus on Ryan’s health.
“I had read one of Jenny’s posts on social media about Ryan’s health issues,” said friend and local musician Scott Thompson. “I really wanted to do something to make this time a little easier on the family. They’re really active in the community and do a lot for Rome.”
Thompson said he spoke with saxophonist Mark Johnson with whom he had performed a Fat Tuesday Bash.
“We decided to do the New Orleans gig again,” Thompson said. “It was a lot of fun and people really enjoyed it.”
The event will take place Friday, July 5 at the Brewhouse. The Broad Street Big Band will open at 7 p.m., and then at 8 p.m., Scott Thompson & The Clock Tower of Power will be playing New Orleans jazz.
Admission is $10 at the door.
“It’s gonna be a fun set list,” Thompson said. “The band, the sound guy, everyone’s donating their time so a hundred percent of the proceeds will go to the family. People can dance, have a great time and maybe even enjoy a hurricane.”