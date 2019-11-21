Local families can enjoy “Breakfast at Santa’s Workshop” on Dec. 14.
The event will take place at The Forum and will include ice skating, and ice slide, photos with Santa and a pancake breakfast. Proceeds will benefit the Harbor House Child Advocacy Center.
“Harbor House plans events throughout the year as a way to provide opportunities for families and children to experience unique, one of kind type events that are only possible with the support of our community,” said Harbor House director Joe Costolnick. “This year’s Breakfast at Santa’s Workshop event is something we have designed to bring the magic and joy of the Christmas season to children in our area.”
Costolnick said by partnering with The Forum on Ice, kids and families who purchase a ticket will have all-day access to the ice skating rink and the new ice slide, as well as an opportunity to take pictures with Santa while enjoying a pancake breakfast during the event hours.
Event tickets are $25 and are available at www.Eventbrite.com by searching “Breakfast at Santa’s Workshop.”