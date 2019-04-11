Rome and area residents can catch Berry College Theatre Company’s production of “Dogfight” through Sunday.
The show is currently running at the Berry College Three Sisters Theatre.
Written by Peter Duchan, the show follows Eddie Birdlace and his fellow marines as they celebrate their final moments together before departing for Vietnam when they find themselves in a ‘dogfight,’ a cruel game where they each bet money on who can bring the ugliest date to a party.
Eddie sets his gaze on Rose, a local waitress who has never been on a date in her life, and they embark on a wild night that eventually ends in heartbreak. “Dogfight” is a story about the cruelty of human nature, finding forgiveness and starting over.
“I’m most excited to see the story come alive,” said Sarah Thompson who plays the role of Marcy. “I feel like a lot of times we put war into this little box and think ‘that was a long time ago, that’s not now.’ But that story is still relevant today. I’m excited to see people learn from that and experience that section of history.”
The music was written and composed by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. The duo is known for their work on the Broadway hit “Dear Evan Hansen,” and the films “La La Land” and “The Greatest Showman.” Assistant Professor of Theatre and Director of Theatre, Anna Filippo, is co-directing this production with Visiting Artist-in-Residence David Alford.
Audiences are advised that the show contains strong language and mature themes.
Performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday at the Berry College Sisters Theatre. There will also be an additional 2 p.m. show Sunday, April 14. General admission is $12, senior citizens are $8 and students are $6. To purchase tickets please visit online at www.berry.edu/bctc-tickets or for more information, call the box office at 706-236-2263.