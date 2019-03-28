Berry College will present several musical events next week.
An evening of choral music featuring the Berry men’s choir, women’s choir and Berry singers takes place on April 2.
This spring concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Berry College Chapel and is free and open to the public. The Berry singers, accompanied by Berry organist Steven Wooddell, will perform the work, “Rejoice in the Lamb,” by Benjamin Britten. This concert will be directed by Associate Professor of Music and Director of Choral Activities Paul Neal and Assistant Professor of Music and Director of Music Education Stefanie Cash.
On April 4, the Berry College Symphony Orchestra will perform their spring concert at 7:30 p.m. in the Berry College Ford Auditorium.
Under the direction of Eric Hanson, the director of the Berry College symphony orchestra, the event will present strings in a variety of large and small ensemble settings. The Berry College Symphony Orchestra performs both classical as well as non-classical music and is committed to enriching students’ lives through high-quality performances.
The Berry College String Quartet will serve as special guests for this concert including Anna Claire Tucker and Savanna Wilkes on violin, Emily Saunders on viola and Joseph Aucoin on violoncello. Senior trumpeter Leif Atchley and senior percussionist Caroline Moore will be the featured soloists.
This event is free and open to the public.
The Berry Jazz Ensemble will present “The Jazz Soul of Matthew White” while joined by acclaimed trumpeter and composer Matt White at 7:30 p.m. April 5, in the Berry Ford Auditorium.
White’s debut album, “The Super Villain Jazz Band,” has gained widespread critical acclaim including four stars in Downbeat Magazine. He has performed with Rihanna, Bob Mintzer, Jeff Coffin, Dave Liebman and Victor Wooten and is currently the director of jazz and commercial music at Coastal Carolina University. This event is free and open to the public.