In celebration of Black History Month, Berry College will host an African American Read-In at 5 p.m. Feb. 19 in the Krannert Center.
Community members and students will have the opportunity to read poems, short stories and other literary works by African-American authors.
The national African American Read-In was established in 1990 by the Black Caucus of the National Council of Teachers of English. African American Read-Ins are one of the nation’s first and oldest events dedicated to the diversity of American literature.
The Berry Memorial Library, Student Diversity Initiatives and the Department of English, Writing and Rhetoric is organizing this event that is free and open to the public.
Films from the Mountainfilm Festival in Telluride, Colo., will provide audiences with an evening of inspiring and captivating entertainment at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 19 in the Berry College McAllister Auditorium.
Culturally rich, adventure-packed and engaging documentary short films that align with Mountainfilm’s mission to use the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world will be shown. A Mountainfilm presenter will give the audience insight on the films, filmmakers and subjects.
For more information please visit www.mountainfilm.org/.
An award-winning pianist will perform a classical style concert at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at the newly renovated Bell Recital Hall in the Ford Auditorium.
Kevin T. Chance, assistant professor of piano and keyboard area coordinator at the University of Alabama, is a member of the Music Teachers National Association Exchange, a program where college piano professors from around the region host concerts of other college piano professors. Berry Associate Professor of Music Kris Carlisle is hosting Chance.
This event is free and open to the public. For more information about the music department, visit www.berry.edu/academics/majors/music/.
A Berry College professor will perform a trumpet recital at 7 p.m. Feb. 28 in the Bell Recital Hall of the Ford Auditorium.
Charles Calloway, artist affiliate of trumpet at Berry, has performed with orchestras in Carnegie Hall and chamber ensembles in Germany and China. He played as lead trumpet in the pit orchestra at New Theatre in Kansas City, Mo., and performed in musicals such as “The Addams Family” and “Chicago.”
This event is free and open to the public.