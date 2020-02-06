Berry College will present several artistic events and performances in February.
On Friday, contemporary poet David Baker will read and discuss his work at a poetry reading at 4 p.m. in the Berry College Chapel College. Baker, a professor of English and the Thomas B. Fordham Chair of creative writing at Denison University in Ohio, will provide commentary on his writing process, publishing history, aesthetics and themes throughout the reading.
The event is free and open to the public.
This year’s Southern Women Writers Lecture Series features author Trudier Harris at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13 in the Berry College McAllister Auditorium.
Harris will discuss Octavia E. Butler’s “Kindred” and the complexities of home in African American literature. Harris serves as a distinguished professor of research at the University of Alabama. She is acclaimed for her research on African American authors such as Toni Morrison, Gloria Naylor and James Baldwin. Her work primarily covers the complex nature of Africa American identity and experiences in the southern United States.
The Berry College Department of English, Rhetoric and Writing will host this event that is free and open to the public.
The Berry College Moon Gallery presents the newest exhibition “Embodiment II” which opens Feb. 17.
Jason Guynes, artist and University of Alabama art and art history department chairman, will discuss and explain his work at 5 p.m. Feb. 17 within the context of his larger practice of creating public murals. Guynes is featured in the invitational group exhibition. Guynes focuses primarily on murals, but also works with drawing media and in oil on canvas.
“Embodiment II”, which will feature artwork that utilizes the human figure in a range of media and approaches, will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday, through March 19.
The artist talk and the exhibit are both free and open to the public. For more information on Berry’s art department, visit www.berry.edu/academics/majors/art/.
A guitar duo from Belgrade, Serbia will perform at 7:30 p.m. Feb.18 in the Berry College Ford Auditorium.
The Levante Guitar Duo is made up husband and wife, Vojislav and Aleksandra Ivanovic. They will perform a unique repertoire of original music and arrangements of jazz, traditional and classical standards specifically written by Vojislav for the duo.
The duo’s musical journey began in 2008 and since then they have regularly toured Europe and the U.S. Their CD, “Levantine Journey,” which was released in 2015 has been well-received by critics and audiences.
For more information on the Levante Guitar Duo please visit www.vojislavivanovic.com/duo-levante/.
The concert is free and open to the public. This is the first concert since the recently named Bell Recital Hall was renovated.