A spooky tradition returns to Berry today — Scary Berry.
The event is a haunted hay ride run by the student animal science organization, Block and Bridle. There are five sections of the trail this year: total darkness, slaughterhouse, zombies, Stephen King and asylum.
The event takes place today from 8-11 p.m., Friday from 8 p.m. to midnight and Saturday from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 years and under. The trail starts with a hayride at Hermann Hall. Guests are asked to dress warmly for walking and prepare to be spooked. There will be concessions on sale including hot chocolate, hot cider, popcorn and candy.
On Oct. 31, Berry College faculty members will showcase their books from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Krannert Center Ballroom.
Brian Jory, Family Studies Program Director, will talk about his book, “Cupid on Trial,” which explores the relationships of five different contemporary couples.
Adjunct Professor of Religion and Chaplain Jonathan Huggins will speak about his book, “Living Justification,” a historical-theological study of the Reformed Doctrine of Justification from the works of John Calvin, Jonathan Edwards and N. T. Wright.
David Alford, Berry College Theatre Company’s Artist-in-Residence, will present “Living the Dream: The Morning After Drama School.” Alford is a graduate of the Julliard School of Drama and starred in the hit television series “Nashville.”
Faculty authors Mary Clement, Marshall Jenkins, Timothy Knowlton, Sandra Meek, Clinton Peters, Matthew Stanard and Todd Timberlake will also be featured.
For additional information, email Berry College Bookstore Manager Jan Pearson at jpearson@berry.edu