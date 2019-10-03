The Berry College Theatre Company’s 2019-2020 season is now open, and “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” is up and running.
Berry students play six quirky tweens competing for the title of county spelling bee champion. Junior Madison VandenOever plays the shy yet endearing Olive Ostrovsky.
“Olive is shy, geeky and by far the nicest character I have ever played,” VandenOever said. “She desperately tries to make friends at the Spelling Bee and runs into all kinds of hilarious scenarios. I can’t wait to see how audiences react to her.”
This show even includes an element of audience participation.
“For each performance we’ll have guest spellers drawn from the audience who will actually be part of the competition onstage,” Director David Alford. “It’s a lot of fun for the audience, and it really keeps the actors on their toes.”
Alford is a former star of the Emmy-nominated TV series, “Nashville.”
The show promises to be funny, suspenseful, heartwarming and filled with memorable songs and unpredictable audience participation.
Audiences are advised that the show contains some strong language.
The show runs through Oct. 6 in the Sisters Theatre at Berry. Tuesday through Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m. with a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. To purchase tickets please visit www.berry.edu/bctc-tickets or call the box office at 706-236-2263.