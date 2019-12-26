Berry College theater student Hannah Avery received the highest score at the recent Southeastern Theatre Conference Professional State Audition Screenings.
“While acting is competitive, I don’t think it has a place in competition- because all art is completely subjective,” Avery said. “However, when you pursue education in any art form, you develop techniques to get stuff out of your head and replicate it as best as possible onto your canvas, whatever that may be. And if anything, this is an affirmation that my technique is working.”
Students Katie Cooley, Kenny Morgan and Hannah Runner, also auditioned and scored in the top 34%. Avery, Cooley, Morgan and Runner have qualified for the Southeastern Theatre Conference in February where they will audition in front of dozens of professional theater companies from across the U.S.
The college’s student publications received national awards in the recent Columbia Scholastic Press Association’s 36th annual Gold Circle Awards Contest and the Fall National College Media Convention.
Valkyrie, Berry’s lifestyle and culture magazine, placed third in the Single Subject Feature Package, Double-truck magazine category in the 36th annual Gold Circle Awards contest. In addition, Editor-in-Chief Kaitlyn Kohler, and Melanie Gonzalez, received a Certificate of Merit in the Use of Typography on One Page or Spread category.
Campus Carrier, Berry’s student-run newspaper, and Viking Fusion, Berry’s student-run multimedia website, placed fifth for the Best of Show website at the Fall National College Media Convention in November.