Berry College will host a slew of fine arts events this month.
The first of those is an art exhibit by Nashville-based artist Alicia Henry. The exhibit is currently on display at the Moon Gallery and engages a mix of materials on a variety of surfaces to form cut-out figures in isolation or grouped together. The art considers the human figure and how it connects the personal with the community.
The exhibit will be on display through April 4. Admission is free and open to the public.
Henry’s honors include the 1858 Prize for Contemporary Southern Art award in 2016, a Joan Mitchell Foundation Painter and Sculptor grant, a John Simon Guggenheim fellowship and a Ford Foundation fellowship. She has also been a part of solo and group exhibitions at the Hunter Museum of American Art, Cheekwood Museum, First Center for the Visual Arts, the Aldrich Museum and the Islip Museum. She is currently a Professor of Art at Fisk University in Nashville.
On March 21, the college will host the Berry College Elementary and Middle School Choir festival which welcomes students from across the state for a day of music and live performances which is open to the public.
Students will rehearse throughout the day and will end with a performance at 4 p.m. in the Ford Dining Hall. The performance is free to attend.
There will be a seventh and eighth grade mixed voices choir led by the Director of Musical Education Stefanie Cash and a fifth and sixth grade treble voices choir directed by Rick McKee, Kennesaw State University adjunct professor of early and middle grades music education.
Last year, the show featured over 350 students from 27 different schools.
Yet another fine arts event will take place at Berry College on March 28 when award-winning pianist Hyunjung Rachel Chung performs at the Ford Auditorium at 7:30 p.m.
Chung made her Carnegie Hall New York debut in 1996. She has distinguished herself in several competitions including the 27th Artist International New York Debut Audition, Milosz Magin International Piano Competition and International Web Concert Hall Competition. She has also recorded various piano solo works by women composers in her two award-winning albums, “My Cherished Garden: Piano Works by American Women Composers” and “Clara Schumann & Cecile Chaminade: Piano Sonatas.”
She will be performing with her husband, tenor Dr. Sungbae Kim. They will present a program together which includes Italian songs, arias and piano solo works based on operas including “Armide,” “Rigoletto” and “The Barber of Seville.” The performance is part of the Berry College Music Department’s Guest Artist Series and it is free and open to the public.