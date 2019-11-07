A benefit concert at the Rome City Auditorium will avid art supporter Jim Gibbons.
The “Concert for Jim” takes place Nov. 15 and will benefit Gibbons who was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 brain cancer and is undergoing treatment.
Event organizers say Gibbons has supported arts in Rome and the surrounding communities for the last 20 years, providing lighting and sound for schools, music groups, theatrical productions and community events.
Especially supportive of grassroots efforts, Gibbons has volunteered his time and talent to a variety of productions including dance recitals, Junior Service League Follies, symphony concerts and high school plays.
“His support for music has spanned many genres and performances,” said Jim Watkins, who has worked with Gibbons for years. “I happen to have worked with Jim for years when he did sound for the world music ensemble Miwase. He is one of those folks who is always doing for others. But also he is a mad scientist genius of sound engineering and stage work, always able to solve a technical problem with some kind of workaround that is definitely not in the books. And he always does this with style and aplomb, never showing any outward expression of frustration or worry.”
Watkins said Gibbons often advises groups or provides equipment to enhance performance quality and never says no when a performance is at stake. He has mentored students interested in technical theater who are still running lights and sound today.
This past summer, Gibbons was diagnosed with Stage 4 brain cancer and is undergoing treatment. Members of the music community in Rome are coming together for the benefit concert. The lineup includes Indy rock band Da Vinci, headed by Jim’s mentee Zackery Lester; acoustic Americana with the Barbaric Yawps; eclectic string music with Rome Symphony Orchestra members Joe and Samantha Lester and friends; and the Berry Jazz Ensemble.
Tickets are $10 and available in advance online at www.eventbrite.com by searching “Concert for Jim” or at the Rome City Auditorium on the evening of the show. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. All proceeds will help fund Gibbons’ medical expenses.