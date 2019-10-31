Heritage Park welcomes back Rome Beer Fest on Saturday.
This year’s event will feature an extensive selection of craft beer as well as food, all the while helping to support the arts in Rome.
Beer fest will include a variety of craft beers from around the country. In addition to new brands, many of Georgia’s most popular breweries will be represented including Creature Comforts, Orpheus, SweetWater, Monday Night, Scofflaw and Terrapin. Local favorite Rome City Brewing will be serving their best sellers and will be debuting their latest beer “When in Rome IPA” at Rome Beer Fest.
Several local eateries will be on site selling select items from their menus allowing festival participants to enjoy lunch, dinner and snacks on site. Aventine, a soon-to-be-launched restaurant, will be showcasing part of their forthcoming menu. Harvest Moon and Jamwich will be partnering with presenting sponsor Louisiana Hot Sauce to offer up some spicy food options. La Scala will be making bratwursts and other beer-friendly foods. And Johnny’s will be serving one of beer’s best friends, slices of NY style pizza.
River Dog Outpost will be the official coordinator and host of the VIP area which will offer an early noon entrance with it’s own live music, first dibs on the best new beers, private bathrooms, comfy seating and cool party favors.
Justin Brogdon and Jess Franklin will be the headline musicians. The Foundry has donated a home brew kit that will be raffled off at the event and this year, Parker Systems will be hosting an area with two big screen televisions so festival goers can watch the 3:30 p.m. Georgia-Florida game.
General Admission tickets are $40 and VIP tickets are $100. Designated driver wristbands are $10 online and at the gate. Tickets and other info can be found at www.romebeerfest.com. Gates open at noon for VIP and 1 p.m. for general admission. Last pour will be at 4:45 p.m. and the event will conclude at 5 p.m.
Since Rome Beer Fest is one of two primary fundraisers that the Rome Area Council for the Arts, proceeds will be used to support multiple arts organizations and events in the community. Founded in 1976, RACA is a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the creative life of the Floyd County community through the visual, performing, literary and applied arts. In 2018, RACA gifted more than $30,000 back into the community including the Anna K. Davie Elementary School Art program, Kindermusik at South Rome Learning Center, tickets to cultural events for Open Door home and the Boys and Girls Club, Rome Shakespeare Festival, Rome Symphony Orchestra, Rome International Film Festival, R.O.M.E., Rome Little Theater and the Historic DeSoto Theater RACA children’s series.