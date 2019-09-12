Beloved music by the Fab Four comes to the Rome City Auditorium Sept. 22 when Rome’s Own Musical Ensembles presents “Beatles 1969.”
The show is a 50th anniversary live performance by Kenny Howes and Friends with live strings and horns.
The seven-piece rock band from Atlanta will be joined by 7 local string and brass players. They’ll be performing songs the Beatles recorded 50 years ago in 1969 including tunes from the “Abbey Road” and “Let it Be” albums.
Some of the songs being performed will include “Long and Winding Road,” “Something,” “Come Together,” “Let It Be,” “Here Comes the Sun,” “Golden Slumbers” and many others. Many of the songs were never performed live by the Beatles so the concert is an opportunity for audiences to hear these songs outside the studio.
The event will take place on Sunday, Sept. 22 at the Rome City Auditorium starting at 7 p.m. Advance tickets are $10 and are available at Kroger. Tickets are also available online at www.eventbrite.com for $12 and and at the door for $12.
The Rome City Auditorium is located at 601 Broad St.