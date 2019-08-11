Ayurveda isn’t the top of the trends. It isn’t goat yoga or Paleo, and for many it isn’t very well known. But could it be precisely what you’re looking for?
Ayurveda is so well tuned in to the yoga community that many times it gets glossed over instead of brought to the forefront. It incorporates a multitude of sections such as diets designed for your specific body, yoga asanas for your needs, bodywork, and other whole-body healing. At any given moment your body is going through things that may make it completely different than it was last week, or how it will be next month. Why be eating the same foods, or use the same treatments, when who and what you’re going through is changing? These changes can be adapted to if you know Ayurveda well.
The state of body imbalance, or Vikrti, is what is happening in you at any given moment. From stress and work, to health crises, the Vikrti is where your body is. It’s Prakrti is where it started from, the state of the body at birth – without imbalance. It may seem complicated, but through consultation these changes are easily seen and can be altered through lifestyle changes. It isn’t easy, as nothing in life that is worthy is, but it isn’t hard or complicated either.
You may be thinking, “I’m doing well, why change a winning system?” and I totally hear you, but…. What if what you consider winning could be amply improved? Ayurveda diet, asana, and bodywork combining as a whole you treatment, can boost your mood, your health, and your lifestyle in truly simple ways.
Bodywork options from sacred stone therapy, dry brushing for circulation and immune boosting, healing oils and their application, as well as deep breathing and body specific yoga asanas are just tips of the iceberg. Ayurveda has been around for thousands of years and is still practiced in all corners of the world. I’ve seen the difference it has made with my own clients’ lives; I wonder the difference it will make in yours.
Namaste, Rome. I love my community, my clients, and my path.